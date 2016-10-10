Donald Trump Is Going to Tear Everything Down With Him

Trump was never a happy warrior, exactly, but he had some zest in the primaries. There was a hearty gusto in the way he insulted Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio. That gusto was gone tonight, replaced by pure agitation and irritation.





Trump was ill-tempered the whole night, constantly interrupting not just Clinton but also moderator Martha Raddatz. He was curt and dismissive to both, as if could barely tolerate being on stage with them. This wasn’t just a question of manners, but cut more deeply into the core message he was conveying. Donald Trump was pissed off—about the release of the video in which he admitted to a pattern of sexual assault, about the Republican leaders who’ve denounced him and fled his campaign in the aftermath—and he’d had enough. In the first debate he complained about the microphone; in this debate, his trouble was with the moderators (not to mention, of course, the truth). But this anger is likely to appeal to his core supporters, who will see him as a fighter against a corrupt establishment that includes Raddatz as well as Clinton.

The clearest indication that Trump was going to follow through with a “tear it all down” strategy took place before the debate; when Trump held a press conference where he invited three women who have accused Bill Clinton of rape as well as a woman who, when she was 12 years old, was a complainant in a sex-abuse case where Hillary Clinton defended the accused. During that presser, Stephen Bannon, former head of Breitbart and now CEO of Trump’s campaign, could be seen in the background smirking. This was a perfect Bannon move: a nihilistic middle finger at the entire political system, both left and right. Trump also invited these four women to be in the audience of the debate.

This was a massive violation of the rules of decorum. Politically, it only makes sense in terms of satisfying hardcore Republican partisans, who already hate Hillary Clinton and now have a chance to see their champion humiliate her. It’s a move of pure retribution and tribal warfare, one that has no discernible upside in terms of winning the election—but considerable appeal in terms of revenge. And for the fire-breathers on the right, Trump scored a big win. As Ann Coulter tweeted, “WOW! Trump killed it tonight. Media have their work cut out for them.”

In the closing weeks of his campaign, Trump has decided on The Samson Option, the idea that “if I’m going down, I’m going to inflict as much pain as I can on Hillary Clinton and both political parties as I can.”