Back in the States, the most famous member of the 1 percent mended fences—temporarily—with his first real nemesis as a presidential candidate, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump huddled with Kelly at Trump Tower, reaching an accord that led to a highly promoted on-air sit-down between the two in May.

May

Major League Baseball moved games from Puetro Rico to Miami over concerns about the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne disease that originated in Brazil in 2015 before spreading to North America. Months later, Zika turned into a full-blown public health emergency, with effects including devastating birth defects. Federal health officials advised pregnant women to avoid parts of Miami, and hundreds were infected in Miami-Dade County. But the government proved woefully inadequate to the challenge: It took Congress until late September to commit funding to the effort, eight months after Obama requested it.

Trump, meanwhile, won enough delegates to become the Republican nominee. He refused to take a position on Zika until August.

June

Great Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union, a referendum that will now be forever known as Brexit. The populist revolt of the white working class foreshadowed Trump’s victory in America, and it raised concerns about the viability of the transnational project that has provided decades of stability and security in Europe. It could also have untold repercussions for the European economy.

But Trump somehow succeeded in making the referendum vote about him. He flew to his golf course in Scotland for a press conference, and drew parallels between Brexit and his own campaign in the United States. “People want to take their country back,” Trump said. “You’re going to have many other cases where people want to take their borders back, they want to take their monetary back, they want to take a lot of things back, they want to be able to have a country again.”

July

July was wracked by gun violence. A lone shooter in Dallas, Texas conducted the deadliest attack on law enforcement since September 11, 2001. The gunman targeted white officers who were monitoring a group protesting police violence against black civilians, bringing together some of our most intractable problems—rampant gun violence, police brutality—in the most volatile way.

But the Republican National Convention later that month stole the show. There were chants of “Lock her up!” directed at Hillary Clinton. There was Cruz’s defiant “vote your conscious” speech. And there was Trump’s own strongman address—“I alone can fix it”—with its overt authoritarian overtones.



August

The Rio Olympics offered a summer diversion, replete with American swimmer Ryan Lochte fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint. But perhaps the most extraordinary aspect of the Games was a political backdrop that the major news networks appeared loath to address: the farcical impeachment trial of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, an event that closed an era of leftist dominance in the country’s politics that began with the tenure of Rouseff’s mentor Lula da Silva.

Trump, of course, managed to generate an enormous controversy of his own, bringing on Steve Bannon—the former executive of Breitbart News—as campaign CEO.



September

The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia ended a half-century of armed conflict with the signing of a historic peace accord. For his efforts, President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize, even though Colombian voters shocked the world by rejecting the accord in a referendum. A revised version of the accord was ratified by the country’s legislature.

Meanwhile, Trumpmania only intensified in September, when he squared off with Hillary Clinton in the most-watched debate in U.S. history.

October

Allied forces began the battle to retake the city of Mosul, ISIS’s last major stronghold in Iraq. The push has paid dividends, and allied forces are now readying for a new phase of fighting as ISIS retreats from being a territorial group to a more decentralized insurgent force. The fight for Mosul represents one of Obama’s last efforts to stabilize Iraq in the wake of his decision to reduce the American troop presence in the country.

But at this point, in the last full month of the White House race, all eyes were on Trump and Clinton. Tellingly, the campaign in these final weeks was dominated by two stories that turned out to be non-stories: FBI Director James Comey’s infamous letter to Congress saying new emails had been discovered in the bureau’s investigation of Clinton and WikiLeaks publishing the emails of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, which ultimately produced more smoke than fire.

November

Fidel Castro, who headed a ragtag band of guerrillas that liberated Cuba from a dictatorship, only to turn the island nation into a communist dictatorship and Soviet outpost off the coast of Florida, died, closing the book on one of the most extraordinary figures of the 20th century.

But it came mere weeks after Trump’s election, the one time the news about Trump actually matched the hype. Even more than Brexit, it was an unthinkable political event that will have consequences for the entire world—the elevation of an unqualified, temperamentally unsound racist and sexist to the the most powerful position in the world.

December

Obama gave liberals one last victory, opting in a surprise decision to deny permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline opposed by environmentalists and Sioux activists. It was a testament to the power of grassroots politics, which included an unprecedented collective of Native American tribes banding together to protect cultural sites that would have been spoiled by the pipeline.



Back in Trumpland, though, it was all bad news, as the the president-elect picked his first advisers and cabinet officials. He nearly sparked a diplomatic incident between Pakistan and India, and ticked China off by taking a phone call from the president of Taiwan. This, perhaps, is the worst part of a Trump presidency: Everything he does now has actual repercussions, making everything he does actual news.