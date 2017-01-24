The Case Against Unity

If the Democratic Party wants to flourish, it must adapt to its changing electorate and it cannot do this if it will not listen to new voices.

In The Guardian, Al From, the former head of the Democratic Leadership Council, urged Democrats to cling ever tighter to that sweet, sweet centrism. “Democrats should rededicate ourselves to the core New Democrat principles—opportunity, responsibility, community—the first principles of the Democratic Party,” he wrote. Redistribution? Don’t even think about it, he finger-wagged: “Economic growth can only be generated by a robust private sector.” Of course, we do have a robust private sector. As it recovered from the recession, the number of children living in poverty grew.



Another pro-Clinton centrist, David Brock, is already courting the donors he needs to sustain his organizations. Former Clinton aides are helming the party’s anti-Trump war room. Keith Ellison’s bid for party chair is reportedly unpopular with some moderate Democrats. His challenger, outgoing Labor Secretary Tom Perez, advertises himself as a “progressive who can get things done.” That’s a sharp dig at Ellison, who backed Sanders’s White House run.



This is a debate Democrats need to have. The problem is that the same camp that is championing establishment ideology is also claiming that any attacks on that ideology are a blow to Democratic unity. If the Democratic Party wants to flourish, it must adapt to its changing electorate and it cannot do this if it will not listen to new voices. It’s not enough for Democrats to call themselves The Resistance. They must also explain what it is they’re resisting. Is it simply Trump? Or is it the ideology that helped put Trump in power?

Here, Democrats should take a lesson from the left. “Movements can mobilize people to refuse, to disobey, in effect to strike,” Frances Fox Piven recently wrote in The Nation. “[P]eople in motion, in movements, can throw sand in the gears of the institutions that depend on their cooperation.” Fight for 15, Occupy, Black Lives Matter: They point the way forward. So, too, did last Saturday’s Women’s March. In each instance, people rallied around a cause, not a person or a party. They did not turn out for politicians, they were not attracted by celebrities. They turned out because they wished to identify themselves with a specific values statement. Their actions teach us what it means to do politics—and warn us against defining politics in electoral terms alone.

The Democratic Party will continue to fail unless it understands this. The victims of its failure won’t be Hillary Clinton or David Brock but vulnerable Americans whose survival depends on the party’s ability to oppose Trumpism. Its left-wing critics have no choice but to reject its calls for unity. The stakes are too high to do anything else.