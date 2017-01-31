The Democrats Are Finally Growing a Spine. Maybe.

Getting Schumer in particular into fighting form has taken some time. Within a week of Trump’s election, The New York Times was reporting on “Senate Democrats’ Surprising Strategy: Trying to Align With Trump.” On trade and infrastructure and even Wall Street reform, “candidate Trump voiced very progressive and populist opinions,” Schumer said on Meet the Press in late November. Democrats, it seemed, wouldn’t treat Trump the way Republicans had treated Barack Obama from the moment he took office: by obstructing his every move. Instead, Democrats would work with Trump where policy agreement could be found.



This strategy was always misguided, morally and strategically. I argued in mid-December that Democrats should drop all talk of bipartisanship until Republicans reached out first—especially since Trump hadn’t repudiated the racism, sexism, xenophobia, and other assorted cruelties of his presidential campaign. Then as now, the GOP showed no interest in cooperation or collaboration—notwithstanding Hillary Clinton’s popular vote victory of nearly three million—and Trump was most certainly not pivoting to a more presidential posture.

Schumer soured on cooperation as time worn on, telling CNN earlier this month, “The only way we’re going to work with him is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues.” By Inauguration Day, Schumer was on The Today Show pledging to fight Trump “tooth and nail” on most issues, though days later he was pitching the president on a Democratic infrastructure plan.