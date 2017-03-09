Personal Shopper: She’s Not There

We watch Stewart in part because we can’t quite understand her.

This is Stewart’s great gift. In the five years since the end of the Twilight franchise, which exponentially raised her profile but also damaged her credibility among serious filmgoers, she has delivered a slew of terrific performances that have maximized her enigmatic quality. In movies as different as Still Alice, Clouds of Sils Maria, Cafe Society, and Certain Women, Stewart has played distant figures who, even when they’re front and center, seem to be just out of reach.

She’s never been so exposed as she is in Personal Shopper, but the disappearing act continues. Like a lot of people in the entertainment/fashion sphere, Maureen has learned that it’s best to withhold parts of herself so that they can’t be exploited. When she talks to people for her work, she’s direct and formal—partly because she doesn’t love her job and partly because she doesn’t want anyone close to her. (Even her Skype conversations with her boyfriend are a passionless back-and-forth.) But that distance is mitigated by what I can only describe as Stewart’s placidly edgy expression. It’s a look she wields in many of her performances, suggesting that anxiety is being held at bay, just barely. And in Personal Shopper it conveys whole universes of sadness and uncertainty. Maureen is holding it together, but we worry that she might crack.

Lord knows she’s got reason to fall apart. Beyond coping with the death of her brother, Maureen discovers that there definitely is … something hanging out at Lewis’s house. Later, she begins receiving text messages from an unknown sender, who seems to be following her every movement and knows what she’s thinking. Is it Lewis? Is it just some random creep? At first, the texts feel incredibly intrusive, but Maureen begins engaging with her phantom pen pal, lowering her guard in a way she doesn’t elsewhere in Personal Shopper. Here, Assayas turns one of the most banal, least cinematic elements of modern life—texting—into something seductive, scary, and sexy. When the film segues from there to a shocking, unexpected murder, we’re already so prepared for the next hairpin turn that we feel fully comfortable in Assayas and Stewart’s hands.

Plenty of actors enrapture us for a finite period of time. Eventually we get used to their tricks, and grow tired of what feels like shtick. It’s a natural progression, and it’ll happen with Stewart one day. But a film like Personal Shopper will remain to remind us how absorbing she once was. Just as her allure is inscrutable, so too is the movie’s, as it gradually comes to a resolution without ever officially arriving at anything so concrete. Personal Shopper won’t let you go—it’s powered by one ghost mourning another.

Grade: A-

