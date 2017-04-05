But the White House insists OSTP won’t remain empty for long. Eleanor Celeste, currently the office’s assistant director for biomedical and forensic sciences, told me that the Trump administration “is working to recruit and confirm a director and has begun the process of recruiting new staff.” Indeed, another candidate for OSTP director, Yale computer scientist David Gelernter, told me the White House has “never considered” leaving the position unfilled, and that he believes he’s still in the running.

If Trump does appoint him as his chief science advisor, that would represent a dramatic change from the Obama years: Gelernter denies that climate change is man-made. Meanwhile, more subtle changes are under way at the OSTP’s website, the significance of which is much less clear.

Since Trump took office in January, several tweaks have been made to numerous OSTP webpages, according to a report shared with the New Republic by the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (EDGI), the group of scientists and academics who track changes to federal government webpages. Among other things, the office’s mission statement no longer reads that the office provides the president with “accurate, relevant, and timely scientific technical advice.” Now it just reads “advice.” A line that said the office “ensures that the policies of the Executive Branch are informed by sound science” has been removed.

EDGI has discovered similar-sounding changes before. In March, they found that the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (different from the White House OSTP) had completely removed the word “science” from its mission statement, among other changes. Where the EPA’s science office once said it developed “science-based” standards to address pollution, it now says the office develops “economically and technologically achievable standards.” That small change was widely considered significant, a reflection of the changing priorities of the EPA’s science office under the new administration.

But the changes to OSTP’s site don’t raise a red flag, said Kei Koizumi, who worked on the website as the office’s assistant director of federal research and development under Obama. “These are the types of minor word changes we did eight years ago, and even the ones we did mid-course in the Obama administration,” he said. “They removed the phrase ‘sound science,’ but ‘science’ is still there. That’s a legitimate editorial choice. I don’t think they necessarily signal any change in what OSTP would do or would not do.”

If anything, Koizumi said, the changes are are a positive sign: They mean someone is paying attention to the site. “I’m encouraged that the new website that’s being rebuilt includes the mission statement, includes the organic statute to remind people that, unlike many White House offices, this White House office was created by Congress and given legal standing to exist,” he said. (Congress created the office in 1976, several years after President Richard Nixon eliminated the President’s Science Advisory Committee.)

“Some of the changes are improvements,” Holdren agreed, but cautioned that these don’t indicate improvements to the office itself. For instance, he said, it’s unlikely the OSTP had any input in Trump’s first proposed budget, given that it recommends dramatic cuts to government research programs, including $6 billion from the National Institutes of Health, $900 million from the Office of Science at DOE, and billions more from federal science programs at NOAA, Environmental Protection Agency, and NASA. “The real changes at OSTP will come if and when Trump decides to fully staff the office with his own personal appointees,” he said.

If Gelernter winds up being Trump’s appointee for OSTP, that would indicate an enormous change. Holdren strongly advised Obama to be aggressive in fighting climate change, but Gelernter claims that global warming is caused by “natural” occupations. “For human beings to change the climate of the planet is a monstrously enormous undertaking,” Gelernter told the Yale Daily News. “I haven’t seen convincing evidence of it.” While Holdren is widely seen as a mainstream, level-headed scientist, Gelernter has been described as a “bombastic” anti-intellectual, a “vehement critic of modern academia” who once called Obama a “third-rate tyrant.” Gelernter would also be the first computer scientist to hold the position of OSTP director (most have been physicists) and the first not to belong to any major scientific societies.

It’s no surprise that someone like Gelernter would be in the running for Trump’s OSTP, given the president’s hostility toward mainstream science. But Holdren says the greater concern is Trump’s hostility to facts in general.

“The Trump Administration is shaping up, overall, as the most evidence-averse U.S. administration in history,” he said. “The President himself seems either unable or unwilling to distinguish between reality and what he wishes reality would be... All this does not bode well for the role of insights from and about science in the Trump Administration, particularly if those insights do not comport with what the President would prefer to be true.”