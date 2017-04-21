Bernie Sanders will conclude his “Come Together and Fight Back” tour with Tom Perez this weekend—a political roadshow that’s taken the Vermont senator and the Democratic National Committee chair to more than half a dozen red and purple states across America since Monday. The goal of the tour, Sanders’s office said earlier this month, was “to begin the process of creating a Democratic Party which is strong and active in all 50 states, and a party which focuses on grassroots activism and the needs of working families.” But the tour was also meant to bridge divides between the Democratic establishment, as represented in last year’s primary by Hillary Clinton, and Sanders’s insurgent progressive wing.

In its push for Democrats to “come together,” the tour has been a decisive failure. Sanders supporters booed Perez in Portland, Maine, on Monday. On Tuesday, Sanders, a longtime independent and self-described democratic socialist, made headlines for reaffirming that he still doesn’t consider himself a Democrat. (His comments came in a joint interview with Perez that also exposed enduring messaging rifts between them.) The week got worse on Wednesday, when Sanders told The Washington Post that Georgia Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is “not a progressive,” and again on Thursday, when the tour mates were criticized for campaigning for Heath Mello, an anti-choice mayoral candidate in Omaha, Nebraska.

The negative press coverage of the tour is precisely what Democrats didn’t need after strong showings in special elections in Kansas and Georgia. “Sanders, Perez unity tour is off to a bumpy start,” CNN reported. “All week, two prominent figures on the left have been traveling the country on a Democratic Party unity tour, except there has not been too much unity,” said NPR. At a rally in Florida, NBC News concluded that “it was clear among Latino attendees there is still much work to be done in order to bring the Democratic party together before the next elections.” VICE News declared: “So much for unity: the Democrats are falling apart on the ‘come together’ tour.”

It’s no surprise that the Sanders-Perez tour hasn’t gone smoothly. The Democratic Party remains bitterly divided, and as the New Republic’s Brian Beutler argued on Thursday, “there is nothing obvious on the horizon that will prevent the basic Clinton-Sanders rift that sunk the party in 2016 from reemerging again and again.” A weeklong tour—even one that unites America’s most popular politician with the DNC chair he opposed—won’t magically resolve a fundamental disagreement about what the party should stand for.