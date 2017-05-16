Kevin Winter / Getty

True enough. Overboard was the highlight of the Quad’s “Golden Goldies” season, which also featured classics like Private Benjamin (1980), Swing Shift (1984), Seems Like Old Times (1980), and more. Hawn’s hairstyle is exactly the same in each of these movies except for Swing Shift, a period flick set during World War II. In that, she also has blonde hair that hangs a little past her shoulders. But bouncy bangs were a no-go, so they stuck her in a wig—a bad one.

Legend has it that Hawn convinced Reese Witherspoon to take the lead role in Legally Blonde, likening the opportunity to her own in Private Benjamin. Indeed, the two movies are substantially similar: Blonde, overprivileged idiot shows up unprepared for rigorous training, ends up excelling against everybody’s expectations. Hawn is a better physical comedian: When shoved over by a military man, she flails to earth, ankles wobbling off her high heels. If pushed, I’d say that Private Benjamin is the funnier picture. After all, Private Judy Benjamin ends up in the army while grieving over a husband who dies in the throes of passion on their wedding night, as the couple has unsatisfactory sex on the bathroom floor.

Swing Shift is a ridiculous movie, although I enjoyed it because it was the only time I had company at the movie theater throughout my Hawn-athon. In Swing Shift, Hawn plays a housewife who finds both love and autonomy in a factory manufacturing airplanes for the WWII troops. She’s really not a great serious actress, but the film is palatable fun. The movie is in the history books anyway, bad or not, since on that set Hawn met Kurt Russell, her co-star through life.

The Russell-Hawn dynamic is perfect. He’s beefcake mixed with an elegance that may only derive from his resemblance to Patrick Swayze. Her goofball fluff bounces off his big bronze chest. Today, the couple appear to have remained very much in love. Hawn regularly instagrams Russell above captions that beam with their luck and joy. When Russell leaps into the sea to unite with Hawn at the end of Overboard, it’s like watching a rainbow shine out of a Greek statue.

Goldie Hawn’s oeuvre is marked by a consistency enjoyed by few comic actors in Hollywood, let alone women. Her style reminds me of Steve Martin (they both smile through their jokes and open their eyes very wide) but her early career echoed that of the British Carry On star Barbara Windsor. She was the giggling bikini babe in black and white, a moment of attractive respite among punchlines. After stints as a go-go dancer, Hawn started out on Good Morning, World in 1967-68, then got famous on the sketch show Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. She was a regular on that show from 1968 to 73.