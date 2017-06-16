What Happened to the Scary Summer Horror Movie?

The premise for the relocation to Iraq is that the villainous Princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) was so naughty that she had to be dragged far from home for interment. Then, British crusaders carried off her favorite jewel and knife before settling under the Thames. The triad of Cruise’s American protagonist, skirmishes in Iraq, and London action scenes thus makes for a horribly parodic sketch of the alliance against the Axis of Evil, although this time the generalized, brown-skinned enemy has risen from the dead.

Universal Studios.

The Mummy stars a millennia-old lobotomized hottie with mystical powers, and a mummy. I’m kidding, but at 54, Tom Cruise looks and acts like an embalmed version of himself in the first Mission: Impossible movie. He opens the film by dodging “insurgents” and “ordering an airstrike” on an Iraqi village that presumably has been dragged into the American war. The 1999 version of The Mummy similarly opened with warfare, but that was a colonial fantasy from 1920s Egypt. Equally horrible, of course, but at least not about people who are dying now.

This new The Mummy has some excellent action scenes, particularly when our undead heroine (who remains sexy despite partial decomposition and having four eyes) summons all the glass in London to explode into sand. Unfortunately, neither Tom Cruise nor his co-star Annabelle Wallis are anywhere near as funny as Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz were in the 1999 classic. That mummy was funny, too—remember how he was afraid of cats? Cruise at least gets some good lines in, but Wallis is essentially a blonde plank with a face drawn on it, occasionally breathing the phrase, “Oh my god.”