What Happened to the Scary Summer Horror Movie?

Summer is for scary movies. Everybody stays up late and the night is full of noises. In the heat the city shimmers with tension, in the countryside animals seem to be up all night, watching. Two movies attempt to offer up blockbuster shivers this summer: the latest installment of The Mummy franchise and the much-hyped contagion thriller It Comes at Night. Both movies connect to venerable movie-making traditions, invoking classics of American horror.

Considering that this is the 14th movie about an undead Egyptian person, perhaps the new Tom Cruise picture should have been called A Mummy. Instead, it is the fourth movie to be titled The Mummy, after The Mummy (1932), The Mummy (1959), and The Mummy (1999). Unlike any of its predecessors, this Mummy is set in Iraq and England. (It is also the first in the “Dark Universe” series of Universal monster movies, which I predict will outlive us all.)



The premise for the relocation to Iraq is that the villainous Princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) was so naughty that she had to be dragged far from home for interment. Then, British crusaders carried off her favorite jewel and knife before settling under the Thames. The triad of Cruise’s American protagonist, skirmishes in Iraq, and London action scenes thus makes for a horribly parodic sketch of the alliance against the Axis of Evil, although this time the generalized, brown-skinned enemy has risen from the dead.

Universal Studios.

The Mummy stars a millennia-old lobotomized hottie with mystical powers, and a mummy. I’m kidding, but at 54, Tom Cruise looks and acts like an embalmed version of himself in the first Mission: Impossible movie. He opens the film by dodging “insurgents” and “ordering an airstrike” on an Iraqi village that presumably has been dragged into the American war. The 1999 version of The Mummy similarly opened with warfare, but that was a colonial fantasy from 1920s Egypt. Equally horrible, of course, but at least not about people who are dying now.