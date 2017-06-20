Cable TV’s Safest Space for Trump’s Climate Deniers

Happer did not escape the interview unchallenged, but only because Squawk Box co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin was present (the aforementioned interviews were one-on-ones with Kernen). “You don’t believe in climate change at all,” he told Happer, who became extraordinarily defensive. “Just a minute, just a minute, just a minute—I believe in climate change, shut up!” Happer said. “I get called a denier and anyone who objects to all the hype gets called a denier... The demonization of carbon dioxide is just like the demonization of the poor jews under Hitler. Carbon dioxide is actually a benefit to the world and so were the Jews.” The Holocaust comparison rightly alarmed Sorkin, but not Kernen, who ended the segment by defending Happer’s position.

Squawk Box’s periodic focus on climate science might seem odd, given that the show focuses on financial news. But Kernen, a former stockbroker, also has a science background— and a robust one at that, for someone in his line of work. According to his CNBC bio, he holds a master’s degree in molecular biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and majored in that subject at the University of Colorado. He even published peer-reviewed research in 1979 and 1980.

Perhaps this is why Kernen often uses scientific terminology to defend his own climate-change denial. For instance, he often notes that carbon dioxide only makes up .04 percent of the atmosphere, which he characterizes as “trace.” This ignores the fact that trace amounts of many substances can have huge impacts, and that the atmosphere currently contains more carbon dioxide than it ever has in human history. Indeed, as Andrew Freedman wrote at Mashable, the last time there was this much carbon in the atmosphere, “Megatoothed sharks prowled the oceans, the world’s seas were up to 100 feet higher than they are today, and the global average surface temperature was up to 11°F warmer than it is now.”

Of course, a background in one scientific field does not make one an expert in another scientific field—Happer is proof enough of that. Robert Levenson, a distinguished professor of pharmacology at Penn State College of Medicine who published at least three papers with Kernen, confirmed that their research was unrelated to climate science. “We did basic cellular biology,” he told me. “It had nothing to do with atmospheric science.” And when I told him that his old lab parter had become a climate denier, Levenson was surprised. “He’s not a stupid guy,” he said. “He should go stick his head in the garbage can.” Later, Levenson sent me an email: “If you speak with Joe, tell him hi from me and ask him what he’s been smoking.”

A CNBC spokesperson declined to make Kernen available for an interview, and only offered this brief statement: “Squawk Box is built for balance focusing on issues that impact business, finance, investments and economies.” If, by “balance,” CNBC is saying Squawk Box also interviews people who accept climate science, that much is true. But such “balance” is really false equivalence: It suggests to viewers that there are two equally informed, reasonable sides to the climate debate—that whether humans are causing harmful climate change is a matter of opinion, not fact.