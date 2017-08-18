Donald Trump Is America’s Most Irredeemable Man

In the waning days of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton hinted in a way that she also sees essentially no merit in Trump as a person. Asked at the second presidential debate to identify something she respected about her opponent, she said, “I respect his children.” She clarified that she believed their abilities and their devotion reflect positive qualities Trump instilled in them.



But even this grasping compliment by proxy gives Trump credit where none is deserved. Not because he didn’t contribute to his children’s decency, but because his children—the adult ones, that is—are awful, morally vacant people just like their father. They are loyal to him because he made them in his image, and that image is one of narcissism, selfishness, and (in at least Don Jr.’s case) bigotry.

On Wednesday, The New York Times confirmed what should have been obvious to everyone who saw the Access Hollywood “grab ’em by the pussy” video, and who heard rumors of Trump’s conduct in the B-roll footage during tapings of The Apprentice. Referring to Trump’s spittle-flecked defense of neo-Nazis, the Times reported that “members of the president’s staff, stunned and disheartened, said they never expected to hear such a voluble articulation of opinions that the president had long expressed in private.”

It’s no credit to Trump’s low-character aides that they work tirelessly to filter as much of Trump’s vitriol and racism from public consumption as they can. There is some honor (or at least there was) in the idea of working for the Trump administration to stop the sky from falling. There is no honor in concealing the president’s true character from the voting public on the basis of how awful and unlikeable and destabilizing it is. But of course, Trump could never attract any significant number of true public servants to his inner circle. The casual admission that Trump foiled their plan to deceive the nation about what a contemptible man he is, and the fact that he attracts sleaze and only sleaze, speaks as much to Trump’s character as it does to the character of those around him.

Trump’s predecessor convened the public multiple times after national tragedies, speaking from the White House and at memorial services, to ease the country through its collective mourning. Trump himself can not be trusted to speak at a funeral without digressing into lies about the historic nature of his electoral college victory.