There is an elephant in the room. He or she (I can’t tell these things) is surrounded by an opera house-style velvet rope and frozen in majestic attitude. The elephant is on display at the Safari Club International Convention in Las Vegas, the largest such gathering on earth. There are many human babies at this convention, and every type of animal. There is a coffee table made out of glass and a stuffed crocodile. A woman chirps to the camera that “Crocodiles are really mean, so I don’t feel bad about killing them.”

The Vegas convention is just one location in Trophy, a new documentary from directors Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau about the business of Americans hunting big game in southern Africa. Trophy also takes us to the Caprivi Strip in Namibia, where American hunter Philip Glass (no, not the composer) will stalk an elephant on his quest to bag all of what big game hunters call the “Big Five”—buffalo, leopard, elephant, lion, rhino. We go to the Zambezi Valley in Zimbabwe, where a lion is eating a local woman’s cows, but anti-poaching laws won’t let her shoot it. We visit the Buffalo Dream Ranch in South Africa, where John Hume is breeding the largest private collection of rhinos on earth: he sells their ivory, he says, to keep the species alive. But the heart of this documentary lies in the US and Canada, home of 70 percent of the wealthy hunters who pursue Africa’s big game on pleasure trips to enclosed ranches and resorts where their kills are guaranteed.

Trophy is about a single, multifaceted ethical dilemma: Should African farms breed animals for Americans to kill? An American ecologist named Craig Packer explains one angle. In recent decades, property owners have registered a profit motive in changing private land from livestock use to game ranching. Because Americans want to hunt trophy species like Sable Antelope or the animals of the big five, ranchers breed more of them. So, now, there are probably more predators in South Africa than there were a hundred years ago. Ironically, the demand for animals to kill keeps the species alive.

John Hume doesn’t allow his rhino to be hunted, but he harvests their horns every two years with an electric saw in a process that looks horrific but which he compares to a human’s wisdom tooth removal. Taking the horns makes the rhino less vulnerable to poaching, he claims, while selling the ivory allows him to make enough money to continue breeding this endangered species. Trophy follows Hume as he challenges the South African government to lift their moratorium on the sale of ivory, which had been causing illegal poaching to skyrocket. The hunting industry is full of paradoxes like these. Legislation designed to curb poaching in fact inflates it massively. “If you’re anti legal trade,” Hume says to a friend, “You’re pro illegal trade.”