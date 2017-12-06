How Justice Kennedy Fell for a Right-Wing Meme

It’s a common rhetorical twist, one that enshrines Americanness with an impenetrable purity by contrasting it with the country’s most evil and uncontroversial enemy. But in this case, we have to see this nationalist rhetoric through the lens of Christian conservatism. This conservatism is mostly white, and rigid on sexuality and gender norms. In a recent PRRI survey on American values, a majority of white evangelicals said they believed wedding-based businesses should be able to refuse same-sex couples. They were the only polled group with this majority view.

Cases like Masterpiece are a symptom of white conservative Christians feeling like they have become outsiders in what they believe is their country. Jack Phillips’s lawyers at the Alliance Defending Freedom have framed his and other similar cases as efforts to protect Americans who have been caught in the crosshairs of Kennedy’s Obergefell decision and LGBTQ rights advocates. They’re trying to protect themselves against what they perceive to be the new dominant cultural norm.

But that new norm hasn’t yet extended to the full protection of the rights of LGBTQ individuals. As Sarah Jones noted in a preview of Masterpiece for The New Republic, LGBTQ people are not a federally protected class, and if the Supreme Court rules against them it will undermine an already patchwork network of local anti-discrimination protections.