How Justice Kennedy Fell for a Right-Wing Meme

In fact, a ruling in favor of the cake shop may later enable discrimination against members of minority faiths, as Columbia Law School professor Katherine Franke has pointed out. “Religious minorities ... depend on non-discrimination laws to make it possible for them to work,” she said Tuesday. “Religious liberty is at risk with the argument that this narrow sect of people is making.”

But this perceived victimhood on the part of conservative Christians may have found favor at the high court.

While it may not be the case that the justices’ religious views impact their interpretation of the case, their conservatism definitely does. It allows LGBTQ people to be seen not as a protected class, but rather as a new political group with a controversial agenda. During Justice Kennedy’s interrogation of potential religious animus, Justice Samuel Alito chimed in to say, “One thing that’s disturbing about the record here ... is what appears to be a practice of discriminatory treatment based on viewpoint.”

“It’s okay for a baker who supports same-sex marriage to refuse to create a cake with a message that is opposed to same-sex marriage,” Justice Alito went on to say. “But when the tables are turned and you have the baker who opposes same-sex marriage, that baker may be compelled to create a cake that expresses approval of same-sex marriage.”

Here, Alito is treating the approval of or opposition to same-sex marriage simply as a controversial political viewpoint and not as policy question that might relegate certain citizens to second-class status. When he says “a cake that expresses the approval of same-sex marriage,” he means a cake for a gay couple.

Meanwhile, the commissioner’s suggestion that religion has been used as a basis for discrimination—a historical fact—was cast as an attack on Jack Phillips’s Christian identity. “This case comes down to who you view is the aggrieved party,” said Greg Lipper, a former senior litigation counsel for Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “If you take a step back, until 2003, it was legal for states to prohibit gay people from having sex. Until 2015, it was legal to prohibit gay people from getting married. LGBT people continue to be subject to higher rates of discrimination, harassment, suicide, and all of those things.”

Kennedy’s questions on Tuesday, however, made it sound as though he believes the Christian wedding vendors are the aggrieved ones. “Counselor, tolerance is essential in a free society,” said the justice. “And tolerance is most meaningful when it’s mutual. It seems to me that the state in its position here has been neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips’s religious beliefs.”

Supreme Court justices can be hard to read, but this line of questioning indicates that Kennedy might be swayed by the baker’s case, according to Lipper, who said “the fact that he seems viscerally more concerned with the bakery than with the discriminated against couple is not a good sign.”