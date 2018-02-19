But Ed Gilliland, NSF’s senior director, told me the cause of the job losses in 2017 predated Trump. Large utility companies were scared that Congress would allow the solar investment tax credit to expire at the end of 2016, so they hurried to take advantage of it, launching new projects that resulted in an unprecedented increase in solar jobs that year. Congress eventually did renew the tax credit, which leveled out the number of projects and meant less jobs for solar installers in 2017. But the industry’s workforce is growing overall, increasing by 168 percent from 2010 to 2017. “We’ve still got 20,000 more jobs in 2017 than 2015, and we still have more capacity being installed now than in 2015,” Gilliland said. “Over the long term, we’ve had a really positive growth in solar.”

Moreover, solar jobs in 29 states increased last year. Most of 2017’s job losses occurred in California, the result of a confluence of factors. “The national policies are important, the trade case is important, the tax bill will have some impact, but the biggest impacts are really at the state policy level,” Gilliland said. Molchanov agreed that state policies hold far more power over the fate of solar, as well as other energy technologies. “When it comes to energy policy, just generally, Washington has limited influence and very limited power,” Molchanov said. “It can influence its growth in a relatively small way, but the broader economic trends are far larger than any politician, and that’s true the world over.”

Any argument that Trump poses an existential threat to the renewable energy industry makes the false assumption that Trump holds the power to fundamentally change markets. The latest global economic trends show that all forms of renewable energy—solar, hydropower, wind, bioenergy, geothermal, and so on—will be cheaper than fossil fuels by 2020. Wind energy in particular has been shown to be one of the cheapest sources of electricity in America, and is expected to eventually come in at half the price of natural gas. Even in 2017, a year of uncertainty, renewable energy made up 18 percent of the overall energy mix in America—the largest percentage ever. These trends largely transcend politics.

Policy actions do have some impact—and not all of them have been detrimental to renewable energy. As Greentech Media pointed out, the two-year budget deal signed into law this month “includes credits for fuel cells, energy efficiency, microturbines, combined heat and power, carbon capture, and nuclear power. The latter would extend nuclear benefits past 2020, allowing the country’s last large-scale nuclear project under construction, an expansion at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Georgia, to benefit.” The Trump administration is also reportedly brainstorming ideas to help the boost U.S. geothermal industry, which creates power from heat energy stored deep underground. And for all of his railing against wind turbines, Trump hasn’t acted on his hatred of them.

Things could certainly be better for the renewable energy industry. One of the biggest problems with renewable energy, for instance, is energy storage. We have advanced technology to generate clean electricity while the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, but inadequate technology to store it for use while the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. Such storage is essential if society is ever going to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and developing that technology requires research—the same kind which Trump consistently threatens to defund.



Imagine how well solar, wind, and battery technology would fare if Trump had the same enthusiasm for promoting it as he does for promoting coal and oil and gas. Instead of repealing environmental regulations for the benefit of fossil fuel industries, he could be strengthening them for the benefit of clean ones. Instead of opening up offshore waters to oil and gas development, he could be incentivizing offshore wind development. If Trump were a renewable-friendly president, he could propose a federal version of the Renewable Portfolio Standard, a policy implement in 29 states, which require utilities to produce a certain percentage of their electricity from renewables.

Trump will never be that president. But he doesn’t have the power to completely undo the progress that has already been made. Forces greater than him are steering America toward a cleaner economy.