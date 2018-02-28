“This is a quintessentially extraterritorial act,” Rosenkranz added.

But where the liberal justices expressed concern over applying a dated statue to a hyper-modern circumstance, some of the conservative justices were clearly concerned about not applying the statute. “There is nothing under your position that prevents Microsoft from storing U.S. communications, every one of them, either in Canada or Mexico or anywhere else, and then telling their customers: Don’t worry, if the government wants to get access to your communications, they won’t be able to,” Chief Justice John Roberts told Rosenkranz.



Rosenkranz replied that it was more likely that criminals who wanted to evade the U.S. government would choose tech providers with no footprint at all in the United States. “If customers do not want their emails to be seized by the government, they don’t use Microsoft’s services,” he told the chief justice.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court’s newest member, stuck to his usual habit of asking questions about the precise language of the legislative text at issue. At one point, he pressed Dreeben on the statute’s use of the word warrant, “which typically has a very limited and narrow understanding territorially,” he said, versus its use of subpoenas, which would be easier for the government to defend.

Gorsuch’s predecessor, Antonin Scalia, occasionally acted as something of a wild card on Fourth Amendment issues, joining with the court’s liberals on cases involving DNA searches during arrest and drug-sniffing dogs near a home. There were some hints during earlier oral arguments this term that the court’s newest justice might play a similar role, and his questions Tuesday seemed to support that notion. The Microsoft case hinges on the statute’s language, not a Fourth Amendment issue, but it could still be an interesting window into how Gorsuch balances privacy interests and law enforcement.

Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg asked both sides whether the issue should be left to Congress instead of the court. Members of the court’s conservative wing, like Justices Samuel Alito and Anthony Kennedy, however, seemed more inclined to rule in favor of the government’s position.



Complicating matters is the Stored Communications Act itself, which Congress passed almost a decade before the internet started to become a ubiquitous feature of modern life. The rapid pace of change since then means the statute’s parameters are an awkward fit at best for current technologies.

Microsoft and the government agree that the statute should be rewritten. And a bipartisan group of legislators is currently pushing for a bill titled the CLOUD Act to address the underlying issues in the Microsoft case and similar ones. At the same time, that bill’s language has sparked concerns among civil-liberties groups and digital-privacy advocates, who say the revised law would weaken existing protections.

A final decision on Microsoft is expected by June. In the meantime, the court will have to interpret a Bronze Age law for an Iron Age world.