Both banks, for instance, recently renewed their participation in a set of $1.5 billion loans to TransCanada, the company behind the yet-to-be-completed Keystone XL pipeline. The $8 billion project would transport high-emitting tar sands oil from Canada down to the Gulf Coast. Wells Fargo says the loans “are for general corporate funding” of TransCanada as a company, “and not for any project funding” of the pipeline specifically. But TransCanada is a major extractor and transporter of tar sands, a thick form of oil that is far more carbon-intensive to extract than conventional crude and far more difficult to clean up when it spills. General corporate funding for TransCanada means corporate funding for tar sands production.

A protestor from DC Divest, which seeks end corporate investments in fossil fuel companies. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase hasn’t issued a statement on the TransCanada loan, but the bank is the top U.S. funder of tar sands oil, according to a November report released by a coalition of environmental groups. The bank invested $2 billion in tar sands oil in the first three quarters of 2017, the report shows—a 17 percent increase from the year before. According to another report from the coalition, “Banking on Climate Change,” JPMorgan Chase is the U.S. bank that provides the most funding for “extreme fossil fuels”—a reference to tar sands oil and coal, which are the highest-emitting, and conventional oil projects in sensitive environments like deep sea waters and the Arctic. JPMorgan provided $22 billion in direct and indirect financing for those types of projects over the last three years, the report showed.

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline—the owners of which are currently considering expanding its capacity—was completed this year with help from both banks. Wells Fargo provided $315 million for the $3.8 billion project, and JPMorgan provided $275 million. They weren’t the only players, though: 17 banks were part of the $2.5 billion loan that ensured the pipeline’s completion. That loan was led by CitiGroup, which wrangled money from other lenders. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, TD Bank, and PNC Bank also participated, according to the “Banking on Climate Change” report.

Every major U.S. bank, it seems, funds the fossil fuel industry in some way. That’s to be expected: The U.S. economy still runs largely on oil, and will for some time. Demanding that banks avoid the fossil fuel industry altogether is unrealistic, for now, but they could be discouraged from investing—directly or indirectly—in high-emitting, potentially dangerous projects.

Some major banks have already ceased such investments. BNP Paribas, the second-largest bank in Europe, announced in October that it would stop finance tar sands projects and all companies with more than 30 percent of their business in tar sands. At least 14 major international banks “have ruled out direct financing for new coal mines globally,” according to the “Banking on Climate Change” report. Other banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, restrict funding for new coal-fired power plants, but only in rich countries (the theory being that developing countries need the fuel).