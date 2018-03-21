Though Murray has made a second career of it, a cigarette or two dangling from his mouth, it was Gene Hackman who perfected this persona for Anderson as Royal Tenenbaum. He’s a failed parent, a cheating husband, a bankrupted rich man, a casual racist, a liar: a decadent portrait of the charismatic, urbane, and decadent white American male born in the 1930s. He’s redeemed by having his fraud exposed (he’s been faking cancer to get his wife and adult children to let him live with them), being stabbed by his servant, taking a day job as an elevator operator, accepting that a black man will marry his ex-wife and most likely prove to be a more loving husband than he was, and dying of a heart attack.

The redemption of his children, who have to go on living, is a trickier matter. They are a set of three failed prodigies whose early brilliance in business, sport, and theater has been betrayed by their parents’ divorce. We meet them as depressed adults. There’s a grizzly suicide attempt at the film’s climax by the former tennis star, Richie Tenenbaum, when he perceives that his love for his adopted sister, Margot, is doomed. The episode is a preposterous black hole in the middle of the comedy, a grasping at gravitas. Anderson modeled the Tenenbaums on J.D. Salinger’s Glass family—who appeared in a series of his short stories—but the incest plot doesn’t match the war trauma that haunts Salinger’s fiction. The film tips into the maudlin and quickly scoots back to the twee. Similar moves would mar Anderson’s next films—such as the accidental deaths of Zissou’s son in a helicopter crash in The Life Aquatic and of an Indian boy drowned in a river in The Darjeeling Limited.

The Royal Tenenbaums was a commercial success and aligned with the late–Gen X zeitgeist that went by the name hipster. For the rest of the decade, it was impossible to go out in Brooklyn on Halloween without seeing a couple dressed as Margot and Richie Tenenbaum. The thrift-store aesthetic of the costume design, the shabby-chic gestalt, and the theme of dissipated childhood promise connected with the back end of a generation whose achievements did not match its sense of entitlement and so compensated with nostalgia and an aesthetic of reclamation. But Anderson had reached the culmination of his youthful phase. It would be some time before he would again link his eccentricity and cinephilia so neatly to a popular American myth.

Like Isle of Dogs, Anderson’s 2009 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox was a stop-motion animation feature that built to a finale of military violence between talking animals (with American accents) and humans (with British accents). The daddy issues—Mr. Fox’s son Ash wants to get his father’s attention and a role as his accomplice—are explored within a functional nuclear family, albeit one that’s being hunted. There’s an emotionally superfluous mid-film funeral for a rat, and the classic rock soundtrack tilts away from the Kinks and David Bowie toward the Beach Boys and the Rolling Stones. It was proof that there wasn’t much distance between a Wes Anderson movie and a commercially viable children’s movie. Eliminate the swearing and the sexual innuendo, and you’re mostly there.

Perhaps making an actual children’s movie prepared him to conceive the sort of film he wanted to make all along: a movie about childhood romance set in the mid-1960s off the coast of New England and shot in the style of the French New Wave. Moonrise Kingdom is about actual twelve-year-olds who escape from home and from camp and from their torments. These aren’t idealized children but troubled outcasts. When they ask each other what they want to do when they grow up, both of them say they simply want to have adventures. Watching them, you only hope they’ll be spared more disappointments and won’t disappoint each other. Their plight is heartbreaking, their romance is sweet, and within its own boundaries, the film is a masterpiece.

An exchange between Anderson’s best-realized heroine, the moody and punchy Suzy Bishop, and her soon-to-be unofficial husband, the orphan camper Sam Shakusky, is romantic without being unchildlike: “I always wished I was an orphan. Most of my favorite characters are. I think your lives are more special.” “I love you,” he tells her, “but you don’t know what you’re talking about.” The quest of the tweens in love is delicately balanced with the dramas among the adults trying to bring them home and to heel. An interlude on the beach allows for homages to Godard and Truffaut. The lightning-storm finale occasions daring rescues without unnecessarily slaying any characters. It’s spectacular without being emotionally overwrought, and the orphan boy is in the end granted proximity to the girl he loves as well as a new father in the local police chief played by Bruce Willis, in yet another coupling of the troubled boy and the damaged middle-aged man.

Isle of Dogs is, like The Grand Budapest Hotel, an adventure story framed by an episode of historical trauma. In the new film, the crisis is present instead of looming, but it’s also lighter because the potential victims aren’t human. The false-flag ­public health crisis, the tribal nationalism of the Kobayashis, and government suppression of scientists all suggest parallels with real-world politics, but allegory isn’t the film’s aim. Anderson’s lonely rebels are pitted against government-stirred “anti-dog” hysteria in a Manichean struggle not unlike the conflict in one of his favorite films from childhood: Star Wars. Atari in his tattered flight suit looks more than a little like Luke Skywalker, and his canine companions aren’t far from R2-D2 and C-3PO, who were modeled by George Lucas on characters from Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress. The referents have come full circle.

Language has a curious status in Isle of Dogs. The viewer is closer to the dogs than to most of the people in the film. The dogs’ barks have been “rendered” in English, as has Courtney B. Vance’s booming, ominous narration, but all the human characters speak in their native languages, without subtitles. Much of the dialogue is in Japanese, voiced by Japanese actors. It can’t be understood either by the dogs or by any audience members who don’t speak Japanese, though many statements made in public and on television are translated by an interpreter voiced by Frances McDormand. Her lines are reminiscent of World War II–era newsreels, another way the film’s future looks a lot like the past.

Anderson’s lonely rebels are pitted against government-stirred “antidog” hysteria in a Manichean struggle that suggests Star Wars.

Anderson enlisted Japanese collaborators, among them Yoko Ono, who voices a scientist working on the side of the dogs, and Kunichi Nomura, who voices the villainous Mayor Kobayashi and is credited for the story, along with Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola, and Anderson (who has sole credit for the script). Yet the film isn’t above simplistic cultural gags, like the use of poison wasabi as a method of assassination. The air of unreality is further deepened by a soundtrack heavy on percussion, shown throughout the film to be played by drummers in a gym with a basketball hoop dressed as if for sumo wrestling. The Japan of the film is less a real place than a staging ground for a set of cinematic references: Kurosawa, anime, etc. As a place, the film’s Japan is thoroughly imagined and thoroughly imaginary, like the anachronistic New York City of The Royal Tenenbaums.

The ironies of that film were easy to read in its costumes and obvious cultural references, with parodies of Oliver Sacks, Cormac McCarthy, and characters from J.D. Salinger. In Isle of Dogs, Anderson is a bit more sly, putting a pun in his title and naming a character after a video game system without winking. Or if he is winking, the winks are so thoroughly wrapped in a story of mass dog rescue that you could be forgiven for not noticing them if you weren’t, as I was, looking for them.

Dogs on movie screens either bite or they’re adorable. Anderson’s dogs are the latter, and there’s something inherently corny about them. There’s also something stunted about Anderson’s eternal regress to age twelve. If blockbuster American cinema, now bleeding into the prestige category, weren’t already so dominated by superhero movies, it might be easier to stomach an art-house auteur bent on concocting ever more sophisticated and exotic ways not to grow up.