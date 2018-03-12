Earlier this month, Mitch Lowe, the CEO of the movie ticket subscription service MoviePass, gave an ominously titled keynote address—“Data is the New Oil: How Will MoviePass Monetize It?”—at the Entertainment Finance Forum in Los Angeles. Lowe bragged that MoviePass, which allows subscribers to see any movie in any theater for $7.95 a month, is not just an entertainment service, but also a kind of panopticon.

“We know all about you,” he said. “We know your home address, of course; we know the makeup of that household, the kids, the age groups, the income. We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterward.”



The backlash was swift and severe. MoviePass, which is popular with its users because of its super-low cost, was reimagined as a stalker, preying on its unsuspecting customers. A few days later, MoviePass backtracked, sort of, releasing a cryptic statement in which it promised to be less creepy but didn’t specify how it would be less creepy. Instead, the company vowed it would only use user data for good—which is to say, to enhance the activities that go along with going to the movies (driving, eating, etc.).



But Lowe was just explaining how his entire industry works: Big Tech is built on data and mass surveillance. If anything, Lowe’s comments stand out because they seem insecure and aspirational—even with more than two million users, MoviePass isn’t in the same league as Uber and AirBnb (to say nothing of Amazon and Google). But while Lowe’s version of the Kinsley gaffe spoke to the tech industry’s nonchalance about its numerous privacy violations, it also underscored the odd position MoviePass finds itself in. How does this company make any money?

