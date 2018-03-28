This system isn’t without its skeptics. During oral arguments in October, Chief Justice John Roberts described the methodology as “sociological gobbledygook” that went beyond the court’s ambit. “Gerrymandering is distasteful,” Justice Samuel Alito conceded, “but if we are going to impose a standard on the courts, it has to be something that’s manageable, and it has to be something that’s sufficiently concrete” for the public to comprehend, he said.

Wednesday’s oral arguments in Benisek will approach the same subject from a different angle. While Gill focuses on Wisconsin’s legislative map as a whole, the Maryland case revolves around a single congressional district. A group of Republican voters are challenging the 2011 revisions of the sixth district’s boundaries, arguing that Democratic lawmakers shuffled around more than a half-million residents in western Maryland to weaken Republican voting power and throw another seat to Democrats in Congress.

“The practical consequences of this vote dilution were just as the mapdrawers intended,” the voters told the court in their brief. “Whereas Congressman Bartlett had consistently won reelection in the Sixth District by double-digit margins over the past two decades, Democrat John Delaney defeated Bartlett by a 20.9% margin in 2012.” Accordingly, they argued, the state trampled on the First Amendment’s ban on disfavored treatment against a group for its political views.

Maryland officials countered that the First Amendment doesn’t provide a workable test for courts to follow, as Kennedy demanded in Vieth. The voters urged the court to look to a district’s status quo ante when weighing partisan gerrymanders, but the state argued that such an arrangement would do more harm than good. “Using existing district configurations as the constitutional benchmark itself thus has an unintended partisan effect,” Maryland officials warned the court.

The stakes now could hardly be higher. Sam Wang and Brian Remlinger, who run the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, recently outlined three reasons why partisan gerrymandering is getting worse. First, growing partisan polarization over the last 20 years has made voter identities more predictable and therefore easier to manipulate. Second, the rise of computerized redistricting software allows for more precise and sophisticated map-drawing than before. Finally, one-party rule became an increasingly common occurrence in state legislatures and governors’ mansions, placing all the redistricting tools in a single set of hands.

States redraw their legislative maps every ten years to keep up with the decennial census. The most recent round of redistricting happened to coincide with the 2010 midterm elections, which saw massive Republican gains in state legislatures and in Congress. All in all, the surge placed 18 states under complete GOP control. “The net effect was one-party control over redistricting of 213 congressional seats and hundreds of legislative seats in large purple states such as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Virginia,” Wang and Remlinger noted.

Maps drawn under Republican control in those states had a profound impact on subsequent races. During the 2012 elections, the first held since redistricting, Wisconsin Republicans received 48 percent of the statewide vote but captured 60 of the 99 state assembly seats. According to WBUR, Democrats in Pennsylvania won 51 percent of the statewide vote that year but only captured 23 percent of the legislature’s seats. (The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down that map last month and drew a far more competitive one for use this November.)

The United States will hold two more nationwide elections—later this year and in 2020—before the next census forces another round of redistricting. Because of an election held eight years ago in 2010, Republicans in many states will enter the 2018 midterms with a sizable advantage. A Brennan Center for Justice report on extreme gerrymandering published last week estimated that Democrats would need to win the national vote by at least 11 percentage points this November to retake the House of Representatives.

“Neither Democrats nor Republicans have won by such an overwhelming margin in decades,” the report said. “Even a strong blue wave would crash against a wall of gerrymandered maps.”

The Roberts court doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to defending the integrity of American democracy, to say the least. The conservative majority’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC ushered in an era of vast and largely unregulated spending on political campaigns; their 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder unforgivably gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections. Reining in partisan gerrymandering wouldn’t undo the damage wrought by those two decisions. But it would be a much-needed step in the right direction for the republic.