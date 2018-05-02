In 2009, BIG released a manifesto titled Yes Is More, riffing on Mies van der Rohe’s signature aphorism “less is more.” The book, presented as a graphic novel, documents the firm’s work, including multipeak mountainous complexes in Azerbaijan; the morphing, Hadid-like World Trade Center in Vilnius, Lithuania; and the torqued skyscraper Escher Tower for a Norwegian hotel developer, which weaves three monoliths into one. Like the VM Houses, each design has its own gimmick, a one-liner of architecture. “What if design could be the opposite of politics?” the book optimistically proposes. “Rather than revolution, we are interested in evolution.”

BIG’s signature work followed, propelling the firm to prominence. Its Danish Pavilion for the Shanghai World Expo 2010 was a single gestural swirl that integrated a bike path (the gimmick) with shared bikes donated to the city afterward. That year, BIG also won the commission for Via 57 West, a pyramidal residential building on Manhattan’s far West Side developed by Douglas Durst and completed in 2016. In Big Time, a new documentary by the Danish director Kaspar Astrup Schröder, Ingels refers to it as a “Courtscraper,” since the center of the pyramid is left open for a planted courtyard that Ingels likens to a private Central Park (the gimmick). “Bjarke does not have a fragile ego,” Durst says to Schröder’s camera. “We’ve had architects who simply refuse to take direction.” Presumably, they didn’t last long.

In order to execute Via 57 West, BIG opened a second headquarters in New York that rapidly expanded to 150 staff. Brute force requires manpower, and as the firm grew, it also had to win more projects to sustain itself. A crisis moment occurs, the documentary shows, when the firm isn’t getting as many commissions as it needs. The conclusion seems to be that Ingels himself—the charismatic figurehead clients got sold on—needed to be more present in the pitching process rather than leaving the day-to-day creative management of the firm to his partners as he jetted between offices. (A concussion also knocked Ingels out while the documentary was being filmed, but he recovered without significant injury.) The personality is the product.

BIG is as much a brand as an architectural practice, devoted less to building timeless structures than to associating itself with the newest and latest. This might explain why Silicon Valley clients like Google and WeWork find Ingels’s sensibility so appealing. Like a good start-up, BIG is scalable and self-replicating; the bigger it gets, the more it can grow and the more arenas it can enter.

Its design for the WeWork school, WeGrow, which is set to open in Chelsea this year, is a template interior that, like the start-up’s co-working spaces, can be replicated anywhere. It features modular classrooms, “digital portals,” ovular cutout windows, and a mesh spiral staircase rising through a “vertical farm” of planters on shelves. The firm continues its habit of glibly unifying opposites in its description of “a learning landscape that’s dense and rational—yet free and fluid.” WeGrow’s architecture poses education as a boutique, on-demand service rather than a permanent and equitable institution, built on community and an ideal of the public good.

“Free and fluid” could describe BIG’s initial designs (with another young architect, Thomas Heatherwick) for a Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. More extreme than Gehry’s industrial-chic Facebook headquarters or Foster’s flying saucer for Apple, the complex was to be utterly utopian, a giant translucent canopy under which a kind of Google city would bloom. The interior structures beneath the bubble would be modular and could be rearranged by crane-robots according to the needs of company projects—kind of the ultimate open office. But it wasn’t to be: Google didn’t get the land it wanted, and instead the architects pared their plans back to a more traditional pagoda-ish, vaguely fungal megastructure. In the latest renderings, no canopies or crane-robots are referenced.

The perfect merging of BIG’s concerns with those of Silicon Valley might be its designs for the Hyperloop—a hypothetical transportation method that involves carriages speeding through a low-pressure tube. Elon Musk open-sourced the concept’s technology so anyone could run with it. Virgin Hyperloop One is one such company, currently working with the city of Dubai to carry out research. For Dubai, BIG designed a floating, airportlike Hyperloop station made of warm wood and glass that arcs out in two semicircles with small ports for each car-pod, which band together into cylindrical carriages. The carriages are shot through raised metal tubes across the landscape at over 1,000 kilometers an hour, arriving at another spacious, gleaming circular depot like something out of a Blade Runner sequel directed by Steve Jobs.

Everything in the hypothetical project is about extreme speed, so carefully managed as to be unnoticeable. The aim of the Hyperloop is to make travel so fast that geography becomes irrelevant—“physical distances are virtually eliminated,” as one BIG partner put it. This is emphasized by BIG’s design, as well as its practice as a whole—a sort of architecture for placelessness.

“Yes is more” means that Ingels is building as much he can, as quickly as possible. As he muses in the documentary, “You only get 20 or 40 buildings before your time is up.” Even the wunderkind of architecture feels the pressure to leave a mark.

Ingels is already superseding his starchitect predecessors in some ways. In 2015, BIG’s design replaced Norman Foster’s for 2 World Trade Center, in part at the preference of James Murdoch, whose family’s companies 21st Century Fox and News Corp were going to be the anchor tenants. Foster’s design was a quartet of stately towers topped by diamond-shaped slices tilting toward the sky, a dramatic addition to the site and a gesture toward the angular monolith of David Childs’s 1 WTC. BIG’s contribution is, instead, an ungainly series of seven boxes (meant to echo the low-rise buildings of TriBeCa), each shifted off-center, with gardens and tickers on the exposed edges.

Yet BIG’s neato gestures are often rejected in public. In 2011, it released a redesign plan for the Kimball Art Center in Park City, Utah, a twisting log-cabin-style structure (referencing the mining town’s history) that was criticized for its height. In 2014, a second design with an angular facade like DS+R’s Lincoln Center was shot down for not being historical enough. Eventually, the plan was abandoned and the Kimball building was sold to developers. In 2016, BIG’s master plan for the Smithsonian, which proposed demolishing a traditional public garden in favor of an underground gallery complex with upturned glassy corners, also attracted controversy, prompting a redesign, released early this year. A snappy image can get a project green-lit, but it doesn’t mean the design will survive into reality.

The end result of this omnipresence is a kind of absence, as unique places lose their meaning and purpose.

These buildings benefit the BIG brand, even when they don’t get built—as long as the viral renderings attract more fans and followers. The firm can sell design products, creative direction, or furniture instead of architecture. In 2009, Ingels co-founded KiBiSi, a collaborative industrial-design studio that has worked on projects like minimalist wristwatches, a streamlined electric bike, and a chair in the shape of Via 57 West. More recently, he launched BIG Ideas as an incubator for devices like smart door locks as well as services like in-house data crunching. Inside the firm, a new strategy has emerged: For every project, there should be a product. In this way, the auteur phase of starchitecture has ended with a whimper, as its leading figure presents an array of consumer experiences and corporate consulting under the thin guise of a singular vision.

You can live in a BIG tower, work in a BIG office, send your kids to a BIG school, tell the time by a BIG watch, sit in a BIG chair, ride a BIG bike, and stream a film about BIG on Netflix. And yet the end result of this omnipresence is a kind of absence, as unique places—the heterogeneous fabric of cities, designed by no single architect, the organic sites of our lives—lose their meaning and purpose. We might be comforted by the possibility that such a self-contained ecosystem of generic buildings, isolated from their landscapes, can without much hassle or nostalgia be knocked down or reconfigured for whatever comes next.