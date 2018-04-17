“It has been said that the life of the law is experience. Nine years’ experience trying to derive meaning from the residual clause convinces us that we have embarked upon a failed enterprise,” Scalia wrote for the majority. “Invoking so shapeless a provision to condemn someone to prison for 15 years to life does not comport with the Constitution’s guarantee of due process.”

Scalia’s antipathy towards vague and poorly written laws often put him at odds with the court’s conservatives when criminal statutes came under scrutiny. It sprang from his oft-expressed disdain for Congress’ habits of writing numerous laws and vague laws, which he viewed as a threat to liberty especially in combination. The court’s majority in Dimaya took a similarly hostile approach to Section 16(b).

Taking the government’s approach “would condemn us to repeat the past—to rerun the old ACCA tape, as though we remembered nothing from its first showing,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority. “But why should we disregard a lesson so hard learned? ‘Insanity,’ Justice Scalia wrote in the last ACCA residual clause case before Johnson, ‘is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.’ We abandoned that lunatic practice in Johnson and see no reason to start it again.”

Gorsuch echoed her concerns. “No amount of staring at the statute’s text, structure, or history will yield a clue,” he wrote. “Nor does the statute call for the application of some pre-existing body of law familiar to the judicial power. The statute doesn’t even ask for application of common experience. Choice, pure and raw, is required. Will, not judgment, dictates the result.”

Scalia would be proud. The Trump administration, on the other hand, was less than thrilled. “Today’s ruling,” Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said in a statement, “significantly undermines DHS’s efforts to remove aliens convicted of certain violent crimes, including sexual assault, kidnapping, and burglary, from the United States. By preventing the federal government from removing known criminal aliens, it allows our nation to be a safe haven for criminals and makes us more vulnerable as a result.”

And Trump himself weighed in on Tuesday evening:

....Congress – House and Senate must quickly pass a legislative fix to ensure violent criminal aliens can be removed from our society. Keep America Safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018

As if anticipating this reaction, Gorsuch took care to explain the limits of Tuesday’s ruling. He noted that the statute already listed many major crimes that made non-citizens eligible for deportation; those would be unaffected by Section 16(b)’s absence. “We address only the statute’s ‘residual clause’ where Congress ended its own list and asked us to begin writing our own,” he explained. The legislature, he added, “remains free at any time to add more crimes to its list. It remains free, as well, to write a new residual clause that affords the fair notice lacking here.”

That may not be what the administration wanted to hear, given its zeal for deportations and its difficulty getting even modest legislation through a Republican-led Congress. But it’s the answer it should’ve expected when Trump promised to put another Scalia on the court.