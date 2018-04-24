For Netflix, original content is an important safeguard. It needs to create new things for people to watch on Netflix, or else people will watch other new things on Amazon or Hulu. But this has led to a new version of the old “57 channels and nothing on” problem, to borrow from Bruce Springsteen. Over the last few years, it has splurged on just about anything, with a lot of the results—particularly in its film division—being pretty mediocre. Fennessey thoughtfully dissects the problem, using the Netflix-produced Jason Sudeikis vehicle Kodachrome as an example:



Kodachrome is emblematic of the morass of Netflix movie offerings. Neither comedy nor drama, neither special nor terrible, neither quotable nor truly forgettable, it is the embodiment of so much we consume in 2018; it’s just sort of … there. In theory, this makes for a convenient experience and a low-stakes bet. There’s no $17 ticket, no $6 popcorn, no parking structure, no babysitter, no emotional gamble, no accessibility issues at all. Ostensibly, this approach works incredibly well for TV series, where the chance to binge leads to satisfying, controlled consumption patterns for subscribers and extended periods on the service. It’s mutually beneficial. Movies are different. They’re immersive, designed as a single-serving experience.

While there is some hope that movies from Cuaron and Paul Greengrass will reverse the company’s movie losing streak, the bulk of Netflix’s films have a Kodachrome problem—when they’re not total duds like The Cloverfield Paradox. Netflix’s TV arm, by contrast, has produced plenty of hits, like Stranger Things, American Vandal, The Crown, and BoJack Horseman. But it has just as much crap—Iron Fist, Disjointed, Fuller House—along with a host of shows no one has heard of, like Between and Haters Back Off.

What’s maybe most surprising is how unoriginal most of the work is. While Stranger Things and American Vandal are unique products of the streaming era, nearly all of the shows on Netflix would be at home on a network. (The Get Down, another exception to the rule, was cancelled after one season because it was too expensive.)

In the past, technological and financial changes—such as the demise of the old studio system—have altered the art forms themselves. That has occurred to a certain extent in the streaming age, but it is also true that Netflix for the most part has aped existing trends.



Amazon has shown some discomfort with this model (owner Jeff Bezos reportedly wants it to concentrate on Game of Thrones-style mega-hits). For Netflix what matters is eyeballs first, everything else second. While the company keeps its data under wraps, it has used its popularity as a defense. When critics mocked Bright, its bizarre buddy-cop science-fiction show, it claimed that the movie was a hit and that the “critics were disconnected.”



While Netflix’s trove of data undoubtedly plays a role in its decision-making process, its content creation and acquisition suggest that it’s far from a perfect science. Instead, Netflix’s rush to create as much content as possible reveals a company that’s throwing everything at the wall. At the same time, it is locking out competitors (which is why it keeps signing people like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes to massive contracts) and attracting new users (Adam Sandler fans have to watch movies somewhere, right?). Netflix is good at recreating an existing film and television world, with all the blandness that implies. But it isn’t so great at creating a new one.

