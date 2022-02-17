The Future of Pacifism

When the editors of The New Republic conceived the magazine, they never intended to devote so many of their pages to the affairs of Europe. But by the time they sat down to prepare their first issue, war had erupted. The first-ever editorial announced that America could no longer afford to harbor dreams of blissful isolation from the world.



The owner of the magazine, Willard Straight, was a full-throated hawk. He joined a training camp in Plattsburgh, New York, where proponents of “preparedness” were camping in tents and completing martial drills, with the hope that their enthusiasm for joining the fight would highlight the Wilson administration’s aversion to it.



Straight’s employees took a more ambivalent position. They considered war more inevitable than imperative. It wasn’t something one wished, but it was also an opportunity. The cloud of conflict could be a pretext for remaking America and the world. Feelings of solidarity would weaken the natural American instinct toward individualism—and the demands of combat would necessitate the rapid expansion of the federal government. (Randolph Bourne derisively mocked this idea: “War is the health of the state.”) Just as important, the ruins of Europe would need to be reconstructed so that the continent would never again fall victim to the destructive imperialist impulse.



This argument might not have been an extension of the pragmatic school of American philosophy, which John Dewey helped create, but it was certainly expedient thinking.



—Franklin Foer, former TNR editor, Insurrections of the Mind: 100 Years of Politics and Culture in America

There is no paradox in the fact that the American people are profoundly pacifist and yet highly impatient of the present activities of many professed or professional pacifists. The disposition to call the latter pro-German and to move for their suppression is an easy way of expressing a sense of the untimely character of their moves at the present juncture.

But the war will pass, and the future of the profound American desire for peace, for amity, for unhampered and prosperous intercourse, is a topic which is intimately connected with the war itself. For upon its constant consideration depends whether the impulse to a better ordered world which reconciled America to war shall find satisfaction or meet frustration. And I know no better way to introduce the subject than a consideration of the failure of the pacifist propaganda to determine finally the course of a nation which was converted to pacifism in advance.

The explanation, I take it, is that it takes two to make peace as well as to make war; or, as the present situation abundantly testifies, a much larger number than two. He was a poor judge of politics who did not know from the very day of the Lusitania message—or at all events from that of the Sussex message—that the entrance of the United States into the war depended upon the action of Germany.

Any other notion was totally inconsistent with any belief in President Wilson’s sincerity; it imputed to him an almost inconceivable levity in a time when seriousness was the chief need. Those who voted for him for President on the ground that he “kept us out of war” and who felt aggrieved when we got into war have only themselves to blame. He had unmistakably plotted a line which led inevitably to conflict with Germany in case the latter should take the course which she finally adopted.