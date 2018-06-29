Companies were not just selling products; they were selling the idea that being sexually desired by men was a form of power.

Even one of the most unapologetically confrontational feminist achievements of the 90s, the Riot Grrrl movement, ends with the dilution of its core message. Most women probably know Riot Grrrl from its derivative forms: the mantra of “girl power” espoused by the Spice Girls, rather than the underground feminist scene that originated the term. Riot Grrrl was sparked at a meeting in Olympia, Washington, where a group of women came together to discuss sexism in the punk scene. The movement’s musicians, writers, and activists developed an alternative vision of girlhood—non-violent, anti-consumerist, and celebratory of girls. In their lyrics, bands like Bikini Kill and Heavens to Betsy addressed issues usually reserved for health class: eating disorders and sexual violence. But as the movement’s reach broadened, the revolutionary nature of its message receded. “Ultimately, it ceased to be a rebellion at all,” she finds, “and instead became a full-on shopping spree.”

Girl power spread images of independent women and supportive female friendship, but it also glorified less venerable ideals. This was the decade that brought Girls Gone Wild to the screen and made Brazilian waxes de rigueur, when girls pined for prohibitively expensive American Girl dolls and Limited Too clothes. Companies were not just selling products; they were selling the idea that being sexually desired by men was a form of power and that buying the right things could build a woman’s self-esteem. Thongs and push-up bras purportedly brought sexual fulfillment and autonomy. Teen magazines pushed clothes and accessories as an avenue toward empowerment. Plenty of women and girls bought it—both the products and the broader message.

In the 90s, media executives contended that they were just giving people what they wanted. They didn’t acknowledge that the content they broadcast could create preferences and norms in the first place. When asked about the pervasiveness of violence against women in TV movies (plotlines that depicted abuse of women defined an entire popular genre of the decade, “Women in Jeopardy”), the president of CBS Entertainment said, “We look to the audience to tell us when they’ve had enough.”

It’s tougher to use that defense now. Audiences are speaking up when they’re incensed by the images of women and girls that they see on their TV or computer screens. Consumers have successfully pressured companies to pull sexist toys, clothes, and ads. A teeming stable of writers is quick to call out misogyny, whether it’s blatant in form or more subtle—and their critiques often appear in the country’s most esteemed publications. In a spirit of rebellion and wit, feminists have drafted new copy for a sexist children’s book and turned a presidential candidate’s demeaning remarks into an elegant deck of (woman) cards. The fierce followings that strong-willed characters like Ilana Wexler in Broad City and Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder have attracted show that there is an appetite for multidimensional female characters who don’t qualify as strictly “likeable.”

The demand for complex plotlines about women extends to the stories about the past, the 90s being front and center. The 2017 film I, Tonya, shows how Tonya Harding suffered from physical and emotional abuse coupled with classism, yet it doesn’t depict her as an unalloyed victim. Forced to revisit the relentless media attention on Marcia Clark’s hair and skirts and supposed bitchiness, viewers of the first season of American Crime Story have recast the once-disparaged prosecutor as a feminist hero. These reappraisals of prominent women of the 90s offer depth and complexity that the original narratives lacked.

But it’s a cancelled revisionist project that might signal the greatest change. A book about the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was optioned for the fourth season American Crime Story. The project was nixed, reportedly, because the showrunner, Ryan Murphy, didn’t think it was right to dredge up this story without Lewinsky’s buy-in. Murphy said he ran into Lewinsky at an event and told her, “If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.” While the former president’s thinking may not have evolved much in the intervening decades, Murphy’s decision is a small indication that we’re learning something from the 90s: that women who for decades were known merely as bimbos or bitches, objects of ridicule and shaming, deserve to be the subjects and the authors of their own stories.