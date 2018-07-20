By extracting and selling vast amounts of fossil fuels, ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Shell, and ConocoPhillips contributed significantly to climate change—and profited immensely by doing so. Should they now be forced to pay for the damage?



A federal judge said no on Thursday, dismissing a January lawsuit brought by the city of New York, which is particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise and extreme weather. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration had argued that the oil giants should help cover the $20 billion cost of constructing levees and sea walls, raising infrastructure, and waterproofing buildings. “Climate change is here and is harming New York City,” the lawsuit said. “This egregious state of affairs is no accident.”

U.S. District Judge John Keenan appeared sympathetic to these claims. In his Thursday opinion, he agreed that the oil companies helped cause global warming—and that they had tried to hide their responsibility. “Despite their early knowledge of climate change risks, Defendants extensively promoted fossil fuels for pervasive use, while denying or downplaying these threats,” Keenan wrote. “Defendants engaged in an overt public relations campaign intended to cast doubt on climate science.”

But Keenan ultimately decided that problems caused by climate change “are not for the judiciary to ameliorate.” Greenhouse gas emissions from the oil companies occur all over the world, not just in New York. Thus, he reasoned, a federal court is not the correct place to decide what companies operating in foreign countries must do.