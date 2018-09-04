Multiple Democratic senators used Tuesday’s hearing to criticize the insular process by which Kavanaugh became Trump’s nominee. “President Trump selected Brett Kavanaugh because of his fealty to the partisan political movement he has been a part of his entire professional life,” Hirono warned. “You’ve spent decades showing us what you believe,” Delaware’s Richard Blumenthal said. “Or, more accurately, you’ve spent decades showing [groups like the Federalist Society] what you believe.” He warned that Kavanaugh wasn’t so much a nominee as a candidate in a campaign for a “loyal soldier” on the high court.

Kavanaugh apparently anticipated this line of attack and tried to preempt it. “The Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution,” he told the committee in his opening remarks, which were prepared before the hearing but delivered at the day’s end. “The justices on the Supreme Court do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle. They do not caucus in separate rooms.”

The average person listening to Tuesday’s hearing could reasonably assume each side was talking about a completely different process. Republicans focused on the raw numbers by citing how many pages of Kavanaugh’s records had been made available, which exceeds those of past nominees. “This has been the most thorough Supreme Court confirmation process that I’ve ever taken part in,” remarked Utah’s Orrin Hatch, who is retiring from the Senate after more than 40 years.

Democrats focused on percentages, arguing that less of Kavanaugh’s overall record had been made public compared to any other recent Supreme Court nominee. “Any claim that this has been a thorough, transparent process is downright Orwellian,” said Patrick Leahy, a former Judiciary Committee chairman who took part in a fair share of confirmation hearings as well. “This is the most incomplete, most partisan, least transparent vetting for any Supreme Court nominee I have ever seen.”

The American public is similarly split on whether to elevate Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court. Multiple polls over the past month show that Americans are unusually divided along partisan lines when it comes to Kavanaugh, to a degree not seen since Robert Bork’s failed confirmation vote in 1987. It’s unclear whether this can be attributed to Trump’s historic levels of unpopularity, the unusually high stakes that come with replacing swing justice Kennedy, or a combination of the two factors.

What’s more clear is that it likely won’t change the final outcome. While senators set the tone for the week ahead in Washington, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that he would appoint former senator Jon Kyl, who has been working as Kavanaugh’s sherpa through the confirmation process, to fill the late John McCain’s vacant Senate seat. In order to block his confirmation, Democrats would need two Republican defections and unanimous opposition within their own party. It’s unlikely that one of those feats can be accomplished, let alone both of them.

Graham, who became an erstwhile defender of Trump over the past year, was the last senator to offer his opening statement on Tuesday. He summarized the Democrats’ dilemma with Kavanaugh better than anyone else. “You can’t lose the election and pick judges,” he told his colleagues. “If you want to pick judges, you better win.”

