As a result, the special counsel’s inquiry may be Americans’ best chance to understand an attack on their democracy. Mueller could wrap up his work sooner, later, or not at all. I wrote in April that if he is unable to complete the investigation because of political interference by the Trump administration, he has a duty to go public with his findings. That reasoning applies even if he wraps up the probe of his own accord. Mueller’s silence is ethically, legally, and politically smart while the investigation is ongoing. But to keep quiet after it ends would be incompatible with a democratic society.

Under Justice Department guidelines, Mueller will provide a report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when he’s done. It’s unclear whether that moment is approaching. Bloomberg reported last week that Mueller is close to reaching a conclusion on the two main threads in the Russia investigation: whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin in 2016, and whether Trump himself obstructed justice through his firing of FBI Director James Comey and other efforts to undercut the investigation into election meddling. CNN disputed that account, quoting an unnamed Justice Department official who expected the inquiry to continue “well after the midterms.”

Though Mueller hasn’t taken public steps ahead of the November midterms, there are signs that he hasn’t been idle. Investigators continued to question associates of Roger Stone, the longtime Republican political operative, about his interactions with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during the 2016 election. The special counsel’s office reportedly met with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort nine times in the last four weeks. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, also sat for multiple interviews with Mueller’s team since Labor Day.

Will Americans ever learn what they told Mueller? If he sticks with the practices of past investigations, maybe not. As Samuelsohn’s reported, Mueller’s findings “may never see the light of day” if he sticks to standard operating procedure. This may come as something of a surprise to Americans who remember independent counsel Ken Starr’s lurid report on President Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky, which Congress used as the basis for Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. But the law that gave Starr his independence is no longer in force, Samuelsohn noted. Because Mueller’s powers flow through the Justice Department’s internal rules, he has far less leeway to make reports available to Congress or the public.

In this case, silence would be untenable on multiple levels. First, the public needs to know the full extent of what Mueller has learned about Russian interference. He’s already done some good work on this front with the Internet Research Agency indictment in February and the Fancy Bear indictment in July. Despite the president’s habitual denials, those charges reaffirmed that the Russian government bore responsibility for what happened in 2016. And while it’s unlikely any of the defendants will ever see a U.S. courtroom, the charges provide a common set of facts for the public to understand the depth and breadth of social-media manipulation during the election.