The geographic division roughly matches the divide on other matters of gender and sexuality. A Washington Post analysis in September found that abortion would automatically become illegal in 14 states under current laws if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. (Roughly a dozen others could follow suit depending on the state legislature’s makeup at the time.) Seven states allow pharmacists to refuse to fill a contraceptive prescription without referring it to another provider. Twenty-eight states don’t have anti-discrimination laws for gay and lesbian Americans in situations like housing and employment. Seven states explicitly allow discrimination in adoptions and foster care.

One of the most popular political cliches of the last few years is the notion that there are two Americas. But this is not simply an issue of political differences, of red states vs. blue states. Increasingly, there are two Americas in legal terms: one where citizens broadly enjoy a range of rights and legal protections, and one where they don’t. As the federal protection of civil rights falters, and the Supreme Court lurches to the right, those differences are becoming severe—with dire consequences for women, LGBT people, and many other disadvantaged citizens.

Perhaps the most well-known chasm is over abortion rights. In theory, a woman’s right to obtain an abortion is protected from undue state interference by the Constitution under current Supreme Court precedent. In practice, however, the procedure is increasingly hard to obtain in the nation’s rural regions due to state laws designed to force abortion clinics to shutter. Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have a single clinic that performs abortions, while Kentucky, West Virginia, and Utah have two apiece. A 2014 survey by the Guttmacher Institute found that one in five American women has to travel more than 43 miles on average to the nearest clinic.



Some of that distance can be attributed to simple geography and population density. But it’s also mediated by political forces. Louisiana, for example, is slated to have only a single clinic covering the entire state after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a restrictive admitting-procedures law earlier this year. The Eighth Circuit recently refused to block a Missouri law that will leave a St. Louis clinic as the only available provider in the state. The confirmation of the staunchly conservative Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, replacing swing Justice Anthony Kennedy, raises the likelihood that similar measures will survive legal challenges, both in the lower courts and before the nation’s highest court.

Indeed, the most probable future for reproductive rights is a balkanized one: Women in blue states will still have access to the procedure, while women in red states will face a gauntlet of regulatory hurdles or have to travel long distances to obtain it nearby—if they can at all. Every year in the United Kingdom, hundreds of Northern Irish women who can’t obtain an abortion there cross the Irish Sea to have the procedure performed elsewhere in the country. The United States could see similar migrations by those with the ability to afford it in a post-Roe landscape.