The best movie of the year is only playing in few theaters in New York City. Alfonso Cuarón’s intimate yet epic Roma, the story of a young maid and the fracturing family she works for in early-1970s Mexico City, is a sweeping autobiographical film whose pellucid 65mm format and stunning set-pieces demand to be seen on the largest possible screen. And yet, most people in America who see Roma will watch it on their television. Only Netflix would give Cuarón the funding and creative control he needed to make his masterpiece.

Since its inception—but particularly since it pivoted to streaming video in 2007—Netflix has spent billions in pursuit of a single goal: to monopolize as much of its customers’ time as possible. “There are only so many hours of viewer consumption in the world,” The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey wrote earlier this year. “Netflix wants as many of them as possible.” Now, having conquered television and genre filmmaking, it is wading into prestige filmmaking. “Facing rising competition from Walt Disney Co. and other media giants entering the streaming business, Netflix is increasingly eager to lure filmmakers who want their movies to be shown on a big screen and get awards recognition,” The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

The movie business is ripe for this type of disruption. Over the last decade, industry consolidation has pressured the major studios to reduce their investment in prestigious, mid-budget movies in favor of more bankable, mega-budget movies—thus the increasing reliance on film franchises like The Avengers and The Fast and the Furious. (In the first three months of this year, Marvel’s Black Panther accounted for a quarter of all ticket sales.) Streaming services are stepping into the void, providing homes for directors who otherwise would have to choose between making superhero films or low-budget Sundance fare. Amazon Studios has already produced a major Oscar winner in 2017’s Manchester By the Sea, and Disney, which owns both Marvel and Star Wars, is unveiling a streaming service next year.



“There’s a lot of discussion around the way the movies are shown, whether or not they have theatrical releases or just go up on the platform,” director Joel Coen, whose The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was available on Netflix just a week after a limited theatrical run, recently told the Times. “But I think the more fundamental thing is that they’re the people who are stepping up and spending money on movies that aren’t Marvel comics movies or big action franchise movies and that type of thing.”

