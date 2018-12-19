It’s likely that a number of powers will seek to influence the 2020 election, given the chaos that Russia was able to cause. In August, Facebook found a number of ongoing influence campaigns that were seeking to wreak havoc globally. “Unlike past influence operations on the social network, which largely targeted Americans, the fake accounts, pages and groups were this time also aimed at people in Latin America, Britain and the Middle East,” The New York Times reported. For all the focus on American elections, it’s clear that influence campaigns like the one undertaken in 2016 will become a factor in nearly every major election going forward, regardless of where it’s taking place. “The 2016 election was the Pearl Harbor of the social media age,” The New York Times’ Kevin Roose recently wrote, “a singular act of aggression that ushered in an era of extended conflict.”



Amid scrutiny from the U.S., influence campaigns have only grown more sophisticated. “Russia’s attacks did not stop after Trump’s election, but they have continued to evolve and adapt,” he wrote. “Russians appear to have shifted their focus away from Facebook, where a team of trained specialists now prowls for influence operations, and toward Instagram, another Facebook-owned app that has flown under the radar. The Internet Research Agency appears to have largely sat out the 2018 midterm elections, but it is likely already trying to influence the 2020 presidential election, in ways social media companies may not yet understand or be prepared for.” This may be good news for Facebook, but it just means that the efforts to influence elections have become more diffuse and diverse, and will likely be more difficult to identify and contain going forward.



Thanks in part to the fact that Republicans have controlled both houses of Congress for the past two years, the country remains woefully unprepared for further electoral influence campaigns. With Republicans focused on protecting the president—and on trivial questions, like non-existent censorship—and too many Democrats with close ties to big tech, Congress has been unable to agree on even a basic approach to regulation. Old, computerized voting machines run on outdated software that is vulnerable to hacking. Despite some efforts—notably the Honest Ads Act, which would require tech companies to disclose the identities of people paying for political ads—Congress has made no progress when it comes to requiring companies like Google and Facebook to be more transparent. But even that bill, which was sponsored by two Democrats and one Republican, has not been greeted with much enthusiasm on Capitol Hill, thanks in part to aggressive lobbying by Facebook.

The tech giants, like any corporation, are beholden to their bottom lines and will only do the bare minimum to prevent abuse. The business plan of a company like Facebook, which is dependent on monetizing user data, provides perverse incentives to do the bare minimum when it comes to protecting elections. While a Democratic House can be counted on to push for more robust enforcement and protections, Congress remains divided and the Trump administration has been unwilling to do much of anything to address the issue. We’re just months away from an influx of candidates for the Democratic nomination, which means we’re just months away from an onslaught of electoral influence operations. Time is running out.