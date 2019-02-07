The long-running intimacy between tech and the Defense Department has not gone unchallenged. In the 1970s, for example, Computer People for Peace protested the Vietnam War from within Silicon Valley, targeting Honeywell Aerospace for manufacturing fragmentation bombs augmented to kill humans, and IBM for what the activists called “corporate racism.” (The company was trying to expand its business into apartheid South Africa.) But Computer People for Peace only ever had a few hundred members. It is hard not to feel that tech’s complicity with the military is too deep to be undone, the ties too strong to be broken. And it’s difficult to predict the prospects of this nascent opposition. Some of the movement’s energy may result from having an antagonist in the White House. “When you’re watching the news and seeing family separation at the border and realize your company works with ICE, that doesn’t feel good,” one woman, who used to organize the tech sector, told me. If a Democratic president takes office, or these images go away, it seems at least conceivable that the walkouts, protests, and petitions will disappear, too.

But at least one organizer I spoke to (on condition of anonymity) did not think so. “If Trump got impeached tomorrow,” the Google employee told me, “we’re not going anywhere.” His efforts would outlast Trump, he believed, because Trump was not their sole object. A Democratic president will also use technology to wage war on other nations and police our own. As the Google worker cast it, the opposition is to state violence broadly conceived, not merely a particular defense contract at a particular company. Some of the efforts aren’t even focused on American policies; Google employees have, for instance, objected to Chinese censorship.

More likely than the possibility of losing momentum after Trump is gone is the possibility that some of the first organizers will leave their companies for different ventures. At Google, some have already resigned in protest, and more could follow; in Silicon Valley, engineers change jobs frequently. A strong union might once have funneled new leaders in behind the first generation, but the organizing against state-sponsored violence has happened on its own. Still, strong internal networks are forming within these companies, along with groups like Tech Workers Coalition, Tech Action, and Tech Solidarity, which are springing up across the country to call protests, hold meetings, and build up a leadership pipeline. These groups offer the beginnings of a kind of infrastructure that unions provide in other industries. Should momentum continue to build, they might even be in a position to organize a strike. In an industry where talent is scarce, strikes could cripple operations.

Company executives will never voluntarily forgo profits. Even as Google was conceding on Project Maven, praising its employees publicly for working to “create a better workplace,” in private the company was urging the government to narrow legal protections for workers’ organizing. If Google gets its way, it could legally punish anyone who used company email to organize protests, circulate petitions, or form a union. (Google told Bloomberg in January that the limitations were floated as just one possible strategy in a legal brief filed to the National Labor Relations Board.) Even so, what organizers have already been able to achieve is significant, and the tech industry as a whole is so powerful that its choices reverberate loudly. A strong internal revolt may lead, eventually, to policy changes on questions of war and surveillance. A few years from now, engineers may be organizing with those who work the supply lines, from warehouses to the cobalt mines of the Global South, and with those directly touched by the implacable force of the state.