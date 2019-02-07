Like many tech CEOs of the current era, Bezos counted on his mission statement inspiring and lifting up his employees with the sense that they were transforming the world for the better. What the protests make apparent, however, is that it also instilled in them a sense of responsibility, even guilt. Bezos is learning what many tech executives have learned over the past year: that a mission statement only commands loyalty when employees believe it is being consistently upheld; that when they see that it isn’t, they will use it as reason to foment dissent, to strike, to leave.

Google’s ideals were famously articulated in the 2000s with the shorthand “Don’t be evil” (those three words appear in Google’s 2004 IPO filing), but its stated mission, first laid out by founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in 1998, is far more concrete: to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.” In 2014, Page considered revising this formulation of the company’s goals. After all, Google was no longer just “organizing the world’s information”; it had expanded its operations into self-driving cars and experiments in biotechnology. But Page decided against a change, and that original mission statement has come to haunt them.

“Employees at Google have been fairly vocal about making sure that the company upholds its pledge to not be evil,” Liz Fong-Jones, an engineer on Google’s Cloud Platform, told Fast Company last year. In 2016, she was among 2,800 tech workers at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and other companies who signed a pledge not to work on software that assisted discriminatory policies like President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. When news broke last year that Google was planning to create a censored search engine called Dragonfly for use in China, they once again criticized the company for failing to live up to its values. How was a censored search engine, they asked, making information “universally accessible”?

“Our mission is to serve everyone,” Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai said at an event in November. His explanation was a subtle but profound redescription of Google’s stated goals. According to him, the point was not to make information “universally accessible,” but to make Google itself universally available, even if the information it provides is censored. What Pichai was doing wasn’t unusual. Corporate mission statements are cooked up in C-suites, and CEOs can—and often do—change how they are interpreted. Perhaps predictably, though, Pichai’s comments failed to placate his employees, and protests over Dragonfly continued. Google was finding out what it meant to possess a mission with real content, one that isn’t full of “bizspeak and bromides,” as a 2007 New York Times article described the vast majority of statements. The more technical the mission, the more likely it can be wielded as a tool to organize employees against leadership.

In its early years, Facebook articulated its goals in much the same way as Google. At an event for developers in 2007, Mark Zuckerberg spoke of wanting to “help users share more information,” a phrase that echoed Google’s aims of making information “accessible to everyone.” But whereas Google’s language remained the same over the years, Facebook’s evolved to become more communally and socially oriented. In 2009, Facebook’s goal was to “make the world more open and connected,” but by 2017, the company had changed it to giving people “the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”