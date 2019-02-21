Adding a citizenship question is less innocuous than it may seem. A recent PRRI/The Atlantic survey found that 76 percent of Americans, including 81 percent of Republicans, believe the question will make the census inaccurate. Many experts, including the Census Bureau’s career staff, fear that the question would measurably reduce participation among Hispanics and immigrants, and thus cause them to be underrepresented in the final data. The Trump administration’s aggressive policies toward those communities has already made members of those communities reluctant to identify themselves to the government for other purposes. The shadow of history also looms large: Federal agents secretly used census data to locate and detain Japanese American families during World War II.

Seventeen Democratic-led states and a coalition of immigrant rights groups sued last year to block the question. They argued that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, violated the Administrative Procedures Act by ordering a citizenship question to be added in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner. Ross initially said a citizenship question was necessary to help the Justice Department enforce part of the Voting Rights Act. Government records made public during the trial revealed, however, that the question was added by Ross’s initiative over the objections of career officials who warned it would have dire implications for the census’ accuracy.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled against the Trump administration last month in a 220-page decision that excoriated the secretary of commerce. “[Ross] failed to consider several important aspects of the problem; alternately ignored, cherry-picked, or badly misconstrued the evidence in the record before him; acted irrationally both in light of that evidence and his own stated decisional criteria; and failed to justify significant departures from past policies and practices—a veritable smorgasbord of classic, clear-cut APA violations,” he wrote.

Even a modest undercounting would seriously warp census data for the next decade, depriving states and cities across the country of federal funds and political power. Relying on expert testimony, Furman found that California would almost certainly lose seats in Congress, and that Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas would risk losses as well if a citizenship question was added to the census. Since many states use federal data to reapportion their own legislatures every ten years, the impact would also be felt in state and local politics. “The addition of a citizenship question on the census will cause some jurisdictions and their residents to lose political power in that process as well,” he wrote.

If the Supreme Court sides with Ross and the administration, its rulings in two other cases could compound that effect. Lamone v. Benisek and Rucho v. Common Cause both revolve around partisan gerrymandering. Multiple federal courts have ruled over the last decade that the practice can be unconstitutional in extreme circumstances. At the same time, the Supreme Court has declined to say whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional or establish a test to determine when it goes too far. When the subject came before the justices last spring, they ultimately punted both cases in question back to the lower courts for further hearings.