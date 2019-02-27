Thanks to Mueller’s inquiry, D.C. is also confronting big changes to one of its sleaziest business models: lobbying for foreign governments. The indictment of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of Ukraine—a crime that’s almost as frequently neglected in federal law enforcement circles as lying to Congress—sent K Street lobbyists scurrying to bring themselves into belated compliance with the law requiring agents of foreign governments to register with the Justice Department. Filings nearly tripled from 550 in 2016 to an estimated 1,302 today. This burst of transparency also revealed that foreign governments paid their U.S. agents nearly $850 million since 2017, according to the Open Secrets’ Foreign Lobby Watch.

Mueller has helped reinvigorate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the 1938 law that seeks to inform the U.S. government and the American public of sources of foreign propaganda and influence. Between 1966 and 2015, only seven criminal cases were prosecuted under FARA, according to a report by the Department of Justice’s inspector general. Just like the case of lying to Congress, the consequences of lax enforcement were predictable: The law was ignored. This normalization of foreign agent work has particular salience for both Mueller’s probe and the republic at large, since by most working definitions, a spy is an unregistered foreign agent.

Manafort’s attorneys argued Tuesday that Mueller is treating their client like a mob boss for the “esoteric” crime of failing to file a form, but it’s no coincidence that Manafort’s influence and wealth grew as FARA declined. The number of registered foreign agents peaked in the 1980s, when Manafort started his lobbying career. A little-noticed exhibit released by prosecutors this past weekend revealed that Manafort was already breaking the rules as early as 1986. That was when the Justice Department began investigating Manafort for FARA violations while he was working as a registered agent of Saudi Arabia and serving simultaneously as director of a federal agency, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation. At the time, Manafort was pushing a massive Saudi arms sale.

The 1990s were good years for Manafort. His lucrative work for brutal dictators earned his firm a prominent spot in what the Center for Public Integrity called “The Torturer’s Lobby.” And this was when the FARA law withered into virtual irrelevance. The number of registered foreign agents dropped sharply in 1993, due in no small measure to the imposition of filing fees, according to the report from the Justice Department’s inspector general. (The fee today is $305.) The work never stopped, of course; if anything, it grew. The only thing that stopped was the legally required disclosures. Prosecutors and FBI agents told the DOJ inspector general that the desire for secrecy came principally at the behest of the on-the-make lobbyist “who is conscious of the need to preserve credibility by concealing the support of the foreign principal.” Only in Washington’s through-the-looking-glass world could lying and breaking the law make you seem more credible.

Manafort’s work in Ukraine from 2006 to 2015 showed how deep the rot had spread. His covert $11 million influence campaign on behalf of Ukraine’s former President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian strongman, involved such D.C. notables as Tony Podesta, whose brother John ran Hillary Clinton’s campaign; Vin Weber, a former Republican congressman from Minnesota; and Gregory B. Craig, a White House counsel under President Obama who resigned from his partnership at the powerhouse law firm Skadden Arps. All are now reportedly the subject of criminal referrals from Mueller’s team. The first witness called at Manafort’s trial was Tad Devine, who worked for Manafort in Ukraine before he was chief strategist for Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign.