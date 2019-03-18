The plan was soon challenged in court, and in 2016 the Supreme Court blocked it from going into effect until the legal questions were resolved. Justice Antonin Scalia’s death a few days later effectively tied the plan’s long-term fate to the outcome of the presidential election later that year. After Donald Trump too office, his first EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, began the process of repealing the Clean Power Plan. The agency’s proposed replacement, unveiled last August, would shift much of the discretion to regulate coal-plant emissions to the states. (The legal challenges to the plan are on hold until the replacement process is complete.) Data for Progress’s proposal would revive the plan, as well the legal challenges to it.

The think tank’s Green New Deal draws from other policy ideas developed under the Obama administration. Their paper recommends that the government “fully enforce the strengthened National Ambient Air Quality Standards Act of 2015”; that it “strengthen and enforce Obama-era rules on methane leakage”; that it “reinstate and implement the Obama-era ‘Clean Water Rule’ to limit pollution in a variety of streams, tributaries, and wetlands.” Conservative critics have warned that the Green New Deal would turn America into Cuba or Venezuela, but the end goal looks more like what the EPA was already doing before Trump took over.

The Roberts Court isn’t completely hostile to efforts to combat climate change, as environmentalists have won some key victories there over the past decade. During the George W. Bush administration, top EPA officials claimed they didn’t have the authority to regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants under the Clean Air Act. A coalition of states and environmental groups challenged that finding in federal courts. In the landmark 2007 case Massachusetts v. EPA, the Supreme Court ruled that greenhouse gases fell under the act’s broad definition of “air pollutants,” and that lawsuits against the EPA could go forward if the agency refused to regulate them. The justices later signed off on the Obama EPA’s first effort to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s swing vote from 2005 to 2018, sided with the majority in both cases. But the rest of the court’s conservatives generally resisted those rulings. In Massachusetts v. EPA, Roberts questioned whether the states had standing to bring the case at all, arguing that Massachusetts’ claimed injury—the loss of coastal land from rising sea levels—couldn’t be directly tied to the EPA’s actions. And in the 2014 case, justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas challenged the court’s earlier determination that the Clean Air Act authorized the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases at all.

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to replace Kennedy last year raises the peril. Before joining the high court, Kavanaugh spent twelve years on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, where he weighed in on multiple high-profile cases involving the EPA. In a survey of those decisions last year, The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer found that the newest justice occasionally sided with the agency on major environmental cases. But Kavanaugh also often resisted the EPA’s efforts to break new regulatory ground when it came to curbing carbon emissions to fight climate change.