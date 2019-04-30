Olivier Assayas’s Quest for Originality

If being trapped for two hours in the company of French bourgeois discussing such questions over terrine or drinks in bistros and offices and hotels and living rooms sounds like a kind of hell, that’s to seriously underestimate Assayas. His films, forged from a mix of influences—Asian as well as French—often emphasize the risk and strangeness inherent in familiar social worlds, by injecting fantastical or otherwise unpredictable elements into them: Corporate competition becomes a bloody, eroticized spectacle in Demonlover; Personal Shopper makes the fashion industry feel like a natural setting for a ghost story or a stalker-themed thriller.

Born in the 1950s, Assayas started his career writing criticism for Cahiers du Cinéma, that incubator of the New Wave, in 1980, before making his debut feature, Disorder, in 1986. Just young enough to miss out on May 1968 and its feeling of real revolutionary possibility, he nonetheless found a set of guiding ideas in Guy Debord’s Situationists—the anti-capitalist, anti-state group that critiqued existence under consumer capitalism and aimed to create moments or “situations” that could bring the force and beauty of art into everyday life, to show that an alternate world order was possible. (He works with many of the same performers and technicians again and again, and has written about filmmaking as a rare form of “non-alienated collective work.”) Meanwhile, from the London punk scene of the 1970s, he took the message that you needn’t learn to play before picking up your own instruments—better to figure it out as you go than work your way up from assistanthood. As wary of highbrow pretensions as he is of commercial moviemaking and its co-option of a once-rebellious youth culture, he has often sought originality in the cracks between high and low genres.

The characters in Non-Fiction seem at first to be familiar types, but most of them are painfully aware that they are acting out clichés—that’s all part of the stress and exhaustion of living at the end of an era. There’s no division here between work and life, and no prizes for guessing who’s sleeping with whose spouse or colleague. Valérie has to negotiate problems of openness and secrecy at home as well as on the campaign trail: It’s not that she believes in “concealment and hypocrisy,” she tells Léonard, but “I believe in the implicit. I know, you know; no need to get bogged down.” This scene, in which she tries to stop her husband unburdening himself, is both funnier and more affecting than you’d expect. The least he could do, you realize, is have the courtesy, respect, and good taste not to start blabbing about his liaisons now. Valérie is already well aware of them, especially since most of the time, she observes, “The truth is in your books.” Fiction’s fiction, he protests, and she says, “Apparently not that much.” Changing the names is rather beside the point.

Léonard often receives this critique outside the home too. In a live radio interview, he’s called on to justify a scene in which his protagonist gets a blow job during a screening of Michael Haneke’s The White Ribbon. He protests that it’s a harmless joke—though his predicament is more amusing for Assayas’s viewer, who has already learned that the offending blow job is drawn from his life; it actually took place during one of the later Star Wars movies, which certainly makes more intuitive sense, and Léonard has only veiled it with the Haneke in a vacuous bid to seem hip and arty. When he’s confronted by a hostile crowd at a Q and A, he’s blindsided by the suggestion it was unethical of him to have written so openly about his ex-wife, Solange, who has complained online of feeling violated. She’s free to write about the same events if she wants, he shrugs.

You can’t tell how good you’re supposed to believe Léonard’s novels are, but what’s clear is that as well as being an egotistical hypocrite, he is in his own way serious about writing, and willing to make sacrifices for it. The same goes for Selena’s acting and Valérie’s political work. Alain, too, is more of a romantic than he first appears, doing what he must in order to preserve what’s important to him, which is literature as much as his own career. What’s oddly touching as the movie goes on is the sense that everyone must force themselves to operate in a cynical mode—in politics or publishing, people keep agreeing, integrity is an embarrassing irrelevance—in order to conform to reality and its conditions, but most all of them have other, less debased commitments they are trying to protect. They expend far more energy keeping this secret, even from themselves, than hiding their business-as-usual adulteries.