Will John Roberts Let Trump Hide His Tax Returns Forever?

Here, Trump and his legal team are returning to a familiar legal strategy, one they developed during the 18-month clash over his Muslim travel ban: invoke executive powers in unprecedented or extraordinary ways, use the inevitable defeats in the lower courts to rally his base, and hope that the Supreme Court ultimately sides with him on the merits. It’s worked well for him so far. The only question is whether Chief Justice John Roberts and his colleagues are willing to stomach Trump’s insulting assumption that they will always have his back.

Consovoy’s letter makes a constitutional case for protecting Trump’s returns, drawing from Supreme Court decisions that limited Congress’s power to conduct investigations. In the 1880 case Kilbourn v. Thompson, the Supreme Court blocked the House’s demand for documents related to a private real-estate transaction in D.C. because the dispute was a judicial matter, not a legislative one. And in the 1957 case Watkins v. United States, the justices ruled against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee when it tried to force a labor organizer to name former Communist Party members without sufficient justification.

Those cases both dealt limits to Congress’ power to subpoena private individuals. In those cases, the court held that there is “no congressional power to expose for the sake of exposure.” But this isn’t exactly analogous to Trump’s situation. He’s the president of the United States, not an ordinary civilian. Congress’ request is directed at the Treasury and the IRS, not him personally. And black-letter law allows congressional committees that draft tax-related laws to acquire any individual’s returns, so long as they keep those returns secret. The statute is clear and unequivocal: