To Mark Janus, who works as a child-support specialist for the Illinois Department of Health and Human Services, fair-share fees still amounted to a violation of his First Amendment rights. Janus and the wealthy conservative groups that supported him argued that all public-sector union activities are inherently political in nature. “Abood is offensive to the First Amendment,” Janus said in his brief for the court. “It permits the government to compel employees to subsidize an advocacy group’s political activity: namely, speaking to the government to influence governmental policies.”

The Supreme Court’s conservatives have signaled for years that they thought Abood was unsound. In 2012, the court heard Knox v. SEIU, a case that addressed other fees that unions could charge non-members. In his majority opinion, Alito cast doubt on Abood’s reasoning. “Acceptance of the free-rider argument as a justification for compelling non-members to pay a portion of union dues represents something of an [First Amendment] anomaly—one that we have found to be justified by the interest in furthering ‘labor peace,’” he wrote, quoting an earlier decision by the court. “But it is an anomaly nevertheless.”

Two years later, in the 2014 case Harris v. Quinn, the court considered whether a group of home healthcare workers in Illinois could be compelled to pay fair-share fees. This time, Alito wrote a majority opinion that extensively criticized the 1977 ruling’s logic, calling it “questionable on several grounds.” Nonetheless, he and the other four conservative justices didn’t overturn Abood at that time, because they didn’t think the healthcare workers bringing the case counted as government employees under the Abood decision to begin with.

At the time, Kagan criticized the conservatives’ attacks on a core labor-law ruling. “Readers of today’s decision will know that Abood does not rank on the majority’s top-ten list of favorite precedents—and that the majority could not restrain itself from saying (and saying and saying) so,” she wrote in her dissent from the 2014 decision. “Yet they will also know that the majority could not, even after receiving full-dress briefing and argument, come up with reasons anywhere near sufficient to reverse the decision.”

Two years later during the 2015-2016 term, the conservative justices placed Abood’s neck in the guillotine once more, its demise halted only by a curious twist of fate. Friedrichs v. California Teachers’ Association was virtually identical to Janus, except for the litigants’ state and profession. This time, a group of public school teachers argued that the fees violated their First Amendment rights as a form of compelled speech. The court’s conservatives seemed receptive to that stance during oral arguments. Public unions braced for the blow.

Then, in February 2016, Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly, throwing the court’s docket into disarray. The other eight justices spent the remainder of the term wrestling with cases where they were evenly divided. (Under the court’s rules, a 4-4 verdict leaves the lower court’s ruling intact but doesn’t set any precedents for future cases. It’s as if the justices hadn’t taken the case at all.) In Friedrichs, the even split sent a clear signal: that all four of the court’s remaining conservative justices would vote to rule fair-share fees unconstitutional. With Scalia’s seat vacant, the fate of fair-share fees—and public unions’ finances—was bound to the results of the 2016 election.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Alito rejected the Abood’s reasoning point by point. The 1977 ruling’s fear of harming “labor peace,” he wrote, “cited no evidence that the pandemonium it imagined would result if agency fees were not allowed, and it is now clear that Abood’s fears were unfounded.” He also concluded that the free-rider problem could be solved by less onerous measures. “Individual non-members could be required to pay for [representation in disciplinary hearings] or could be denied union representation altogether,” he suggested as one example.

Alito noted that public unions that act as a workplace’s exclusive representative enjoy a “privileged position” when negotiating wages and conditions, as well as other special perks. Those advantages “greatly outweigh any extra burden imposed by the duty of providing fair representation for non-members,” he argued. Kagan countered that the majority had disregarded the long-term damage that free riders would have on unions’ health.

Without a fair-share agreement, the class of union non-members spirals upward. Employees (including those who love the union) realize that they can get the same benefits even if they let their memberships expire. And as more and more stop paying dues, those left must take up the financial slack (and anyway, begin to feel like suckers)—so they too quit the union. And when the vicious cycle finally ends, chances are that the union will lack the resources to effectively perform the responsibilities of an exclusive representative—or, in the worst case, to perform them at all.

Some state governments may favor a weaker bargaining partner, Kagan added, but others have valued a union that robustly represents government workers. “Abood respected that state interest; today’s majority fails even to understand it,” she wrote.

Kagan also took aim at a broader trend: “weaponizing” free-speech protections to strike down economic regulations disfavored by conservatives. She cited the court’s ruling 24 hours earlier in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, where the same justices struck down a California law that required crisis pregnancy centers to post notices about abortion and state medical licensing. Anti-abortion groups decried the notices as unconstitutional compelled speech; the court’s conservatives agreed. In both that case and in Janus, Kagan said Wednesday, the court was “turning the First Amendment into a sword, and using it against workaday economic and regulatory policy” with potentially dire consequences for democratic governance.

“Speech is everywhere—a part of every human activity (employment, health care, securities trading, you name it),” she warned. “For that reason, almost all economic and regulatory policy affects or touches speech. So the majority’s road runs long. And at every stop are black-robed rulers overriding citizens’ choices. The First Amendment was meant for better things.”