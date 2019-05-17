The House of Roberts

The multi-state campaign defies almost a half-century of Supreme Court rulings on abortion, but that’s exactly the point. Its undisguised purpose is to pressure the court to overturn Roe v. Wade—and it just might work. The United States overthrew a king when it was founded more than two centuries ago, but the real wielder of power in this supposedly royal age isn’t whoever sits in the Oval Office. It’s whoever casts the deciding vote on the Supreme Court—which, more often than not, is Chief Justice John Roberts.

I often think back to a prescient article early last year in the National Review, “Anthony Kennedy Can’t Be Allowed to Die,” in which author Michael Brendan Dougherty worried for the fate of American democracy if the Supreme Court lost the associate justice. Dougherty correctly noted that the nation’s eighteenth-century governance structure wasn’t designed to handle twenty-first-century partisan warfare. “Technically, its role should be to declare whether or not this or that piece of legislation or executive-branch initiative is constitutional,” he wrote. Instead, as the country has become “less like a federal system in an orderly republic ... and more like a closely competitive mass democracy,” the Court’s role “has been to moderate and restrain the ambitions of each party.”

While the Court moved rightward over the past few decades, moderate justices like Lewis Powell, Sandra Day O’Connor, and Kennedy himself preserved a delicate balance of power in the cultural wars between America’s partisan factions. The court pleased conservatives by curtailing abortion rights and affirmative action, but without upending the status quo entirely. Liberals also won major victories, like when Kennedy led the court in protecting gay and lesbian Americans’ civil rights. “His mercurial jurisprudence replicates and even gives the savor of legitimacy to a closely divided country,” Dougherty wrote of the swing justice.

