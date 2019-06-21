Neil Gorsuch Scorns the “Offended” Atheists

In a footnote in her own dissent, Ginsburg wrote that Gorsuch’s stance was “startling in view of the many religious-display cases this court has resolved on the merits.” Some legal experts have noted that without this theory of standing, there would be no way for the courts to limit government displays of religion. Gorsuch seems to welcome that outcome. Abandoning the theory, he wrote, would free the Supreme Court “from the sordid business of having to pass aesthetic judgment, one by one, on every public display in this country for its perceived capacity to give offense.”



What’s striking is his repeated description of the cross’ challengers as merely “offended.” Though there’s no reason to believe that the humanists’ belief is insincere, he treats it as pedestrian. “In a large and diverse country, offense can be easily found,” he wrote. “Really, most every governmental action probably offends somebody. No doubt, too, that offense can be sincere, sometimes well taken, even wise. But recourse for disagreement and offense does not lie in federal litigation.”

So who gets to be offended and who doesn’t? In this case, Alito’s opinion for the court gives a clear answer. The cross, he wrote, “has become a prominent community landmark, and its removal or radical alteration at this date would be seen by many not as a neutral act but as the manifestation of ‘a hostility toward religion that has no place in our Establishment Clause traditions.’” In other words, the monument survives judicial scrutiny in part because ruling otherwise could offend the wider community.

Alito concluded by recounting how the Bladensburg cross can be seen differently by residents: as a war memorial, as a historical landmark, as a symbol of the community. “For many of these people, destroying or defacing the Cross that has stood undisturbed for nearly a century would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment,” he wrote.

In theory, the Establishment Clause requires the government to be neutral when it comes to public displays of religious beliefs. But to the majority, the cross’ absence—not its presence—is what crosses the line. Alito’s conclusion leaves out those who look at the cross and see a reminder that they don’t belong, a group that includes not just atheists but anyone who is not Christian. (The Jewish War Veterans of the USA filed an amicus brief in support of the AHA.)

The majority failed to take this into account throughout the decision. At one point, Alito argued that a religious symbol like the Latin cross—a symbol indisputably linked to Christianity and its fundamental beliefs—can be secularized. In one instance, he noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross adopted its iconic symbol in 1863 as a homage to the Swiss flag and its synonymy with neutrality. While the original Swiss flag adopted the cross for religious reasons, Alito explained, “the ICRC selected this symbol for an essentially secular reason, and the current secular message of the symbol is shown by its use today in nations with only tiny Christian populations,” including India and Japan.

It’s true that the Red Cross “shows how the meaning of a symbol that was originally religious can be transformed.” But it’s also not the whole story. The organization’s history also shows how hard it is to detach those symbols from their original connotations, and how efforts to insist otherwise can marginalize and excluded non-adherents.

Red Cross organizations in India and Japan are not run by the ICRC. They, like the American Red Cross, are members of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. According to the IFRC, the Ottoman Empire first used a red crescent during a war with Russia in 1876 because bearing a Christian symbol would be offensive to Muslim soldiers. Thirty-two national organizations in Muslim-majority countries now use the symbol in lieu of the cross. What’s more, the ICRC adopted a third symbol—a red diamond—in 2005 to resolve a long-standing dispute with Magen David Adom, its Israeli equivalent. Israel refused to adopt either the red cross or the red crescent, and the ICRC refused to recognize a red star of David as one of its symbols. The compromise allowed both the Israeli and Palestinian organizations to attain full membership.

Would it have been possible to uphold the cross’ constitutionality without undermining American religious pluralism? Maybe.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh reached largely the same conclusions as his colleagues in the majority. “At the same time, I have [a] deep respect for the plaintiffs’ sincere objections to seeing the cross on public land,” he wrote in a concurring opinion. “I have great respect for the Jewish war veterans who in an amicus brief say that the cross on public land sends a message of exclusion. I recognize their sense of distress and alienation. Moreover, I fully understand the deeply religious nature of the cross. It would demean both believers and nonbelievers to say that the cross is not religious, or not all that religious.”



But Kavanaugh did not condescend to the American Humanist Association or its members or derision for their beliefs. “A case like this is difficult because it represents a clash of genuine and important interests,” he continued. “Applying our precedents, we uphold the constitutionality of the cross. In doing so, it is appropriate to also restate this bedrock constitutional principle: All citizens are equally American, no matter what religion they are, or if they have no religion at all.”

What’s more, Kavanaugh offered a roadmap on how the humanists could still prevail. “The Court’s ruling allows the State to maintain the cross on public land,” he wrote. “The Court’s ruling does not require the State to maintain the cross on public land. The Maryland Legislature could enact new laws requiring removal of the cross or transfer of the land. The Maryland Governor or other state or local executive officers may have authority to do so under current Maryland law. And if not, the legislature could enact new laws to authorize such executive action.”

It’s not the same as ruling in their favor, of course. But it’s better than belittling them while they lose.