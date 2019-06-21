Neil Gorsuch Scorns the “Offended” Atheists

Gorsuch went even further than the majority, disputing that the AHA and the residents it represented had the legal standing to bring the case at all. He took aim at what he calls “offended-observer standing,” whereby a litigant can sue on Establishment Clause grounds when they witness a government display of religion that might violate the Constitution. This theory of standing, Gorsuch argued, runs counter to what courts generally require. “Imagine if a bystander disturbed by a police stop tried to sue under the Fourth Amendment,” he wrote. “Or envision a religious group upset about the application of the death penalty trying to sue to stop it. Does anyone doubt those cases would be rapidly dispatched for lack of standing?”

In a footnote in her own dissent, Ginsburg wrote that Gorsuch’s stance was “startling in view of the many religious-display cases this court has resolved on the merits.” Some legal experts have noted that without this theory of standing, there would be no way for the courts to limit government displays of religion. Gorsuch seems to welcome that outcome. Abandoning the theory, he wrote, would free the Supreme Court “from the sordid business of having to pass aesthetic judgment, one by one, on every public display in this country for its perceived capacity to give offense.”



What’s striking is his repeated description of the cross’ challengers as merely “offended.” Though there’s no reason to believe that the humanists’ belief is insincere, he treats it as pedestrian. “In a large and diverse country, offense can be easily found,” he wrote. “Really, most every governmental action probably offends somebody. No doubt, too, that offense can be sincere, sometimes well taken, even wise. But recourse for disagreement and offense does not lie in federal litigation.”