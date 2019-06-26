Give Democrats a Chance to Get Serious in Their First Debates

Tonight and Thursday night will mark the start of a new stage in the 2020 presidential primary. With a pair of debates in Miami, 20 of the now-25 Democratic hopefuls will take their cases (and their faces) to a broader national audience—and for many, this will be one of their few chances to distinguish themselves from the pack. While the “invisible primary season” will linger on for some time, as candidates continue to jockey for money and endorsements, the reality of the election—the part that includes winning over actual voters across more than a few early voting states—will finally sink in.

That also means that the candidates will begin to deal more regularly with the unfortunate realities of active campaigning: Inane questions, horse race coverage, and an overwhelming focus on the superficial over the substantive. Thus far, the early primary season has, surprisingly, been an ideas-driven affair, with candidates racing to release the best and most comprehensive policy proposals on issues from climate change to health care to antitrust enforcement. The unsurprising, though still notable, exception to this would be frontrunner Joe Biden, who is doing his best to avoid any position he can’t define as “civil.”



There is perhaps no one better suited to shepherd the Democratic primary into a more superficial phase than one of the chosen co-moderators of the first two debates, NBC’s Chuck Todd. Fresh off getting outfoxed by the dumbest president in American history, Todd will bring his both sides-y brand to the debates. His recent scolding of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a case in point. After she correctly noted that the United States was running concentration camps for migrants on its southern border, Todd took to the airwaves to ape right-wing talking points, claiming—incorrectly—that Ocasio-Cortez had compared them to Nazi death camps. Todd’s Meet the Press is notorious for its overreliance on right-wing panelists and the debate will undoubtedly feature him framing issues the way Republican senators would. We can expect, for instance, questions about how Democrats will pay for all their big plans—a question Todd would be unlikely to ask about, say, a war with Iran.



But the sheer number of policy proposals that Democratic candidates have created does suggest that much of the conversation will center on issues. Health care, one of the most important issues in the 2018 midterms, will likely be a major focus, as candidates will be pressed on the specifics of their various plans and, of course, what they will cost. The administration’s saber rattling in Iran will likely force a foreign policy conversation, if one heavily weighted toward the Persian Gulf. There is no doubt that Todd will ask about impeachment and the president’s conduct more generally. Even climate change, long-ignored by mainstream outlets despite its importance to Democratic voters (and the planet, for that matter), will likely be addressed, if only for a few minutes.

