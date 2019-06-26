Give Democrats a Chance to Get Serious in Their First Debates

There is perhaps no one better suited to shepherd the Democratic primary into a more superficial phase than one of the chosen co-moderators of the first two debates, NBC’s Chuck Todd. Fresh off getting outfoxed by the dumbest president in American history, Todd will bring his both sides–y brand to the debates. His recent scolding of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a case in point. After she correctly noted that the United States was running concentration camps for migrants on its southern border, Todd took to the airwaves to ape right-wing talking points, claiming—incorrectly—that Ocasio-Cortez had compared them to Nazi death camps. Todd’s Meet the Press is notorious for its overreliance on right-wing panelists, and the debate will undoubtedly feature him framing issues the way Republican senators would. We can expect, for instance, questions about how Democrats will pay for all their big plans—a question Todd would be unlikely to ask about, say, a war with Iran.



But the sheer number of policy proposals that Democratic candidates have created does suggest that much of the conversation will center on issues. Health care, one of the most important issues in the 2018 midterms, will likely be a major focus, as candidates will be pressed on the specifics of their various plans and, of course, what they will cost. The administration’s saber rattling in Iran will likely force a foreign policy conversation, if one heavily weighted toward the Persian Gulf. There is no doubt that Todd will ask about impeachment and the president’s conduct more generally. Even climate change, long-ignored by mainstream outlets despite its importance to Democratic voters (and the planet, for that matter), will likely be addressed, if only for a few minutes.



Immigration policy has been underserved in the early stages of the primary. Given recent reporting about the horrific conditions in which children are warehoused, the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the Trump administration should get ample attention. It should, but Todd could just as easily frame this as many Republicans would—asking, for instance, how Democrats would deal with undocumented immigrants convicted of violent crime. But better questions at this point would probe what kind of immigration policies the candidates propose, and how each would deal with the real, GOP–made crisis at the border. Thus far, the two Texas Democrats in the race, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke, are the only two to have released comprehensive immigration proposals. Here’s hoping other Democratic candidates will be challenged to step up this week.

