The War to Empower Rural White Voters Is Bigger Than Trump

“From the beginning, the fundamental purpose of the one-person, one-vote principle has been to ensure that the states apportion districts in a way that protects the right of eligible voters to an equal vote,” they wrote in their brief for the Supreme Court. “It necessarily follows that requiring the States to apportion approximately the same number of eligible voters to each district is the only way to enforce that constitutional right.

The plaintiffs were represented by the Project on Fair Representation, a nonprofit group led by conservative activist Edward Blum, whose organizations use litigation to challenge laws and policies designed to remedy racial discrimination. He masterminded the campaign to gut the Voting Rights Act of 1965, culminating in the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder. His organization also represented Abigail Fisher in her failed lawsuit over the University of Texas’s race-conscious admissions program, which imperiled affirmative-action programs across the country. Though she won the first round at the high court in 2013, the justices ultimately upheld the program in 2016.

Texas disagreed with the plaintiffs’ assertion that states must use CVAP data as the population base when drawing equal legislative districts. But the state argued that it could use total population, citizen population, or eligible-voter population as the base when reapportioning its legislature. The Supreme Court had never ruled one way or the other on that question, so Texas took aim at a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in 1990 that held states must use total population when reapportioning legislative seats. “Non-voters cannot experience vote dilution because they cannot cast a vote that could possibly be diluted,” the state argued in its brief for the justices.



A host of conservative legal organizations, including Judicial Watch, the Eagle Forum, and even the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute, urged the justices to reject total population in one way or another. The Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky, who later served on Trump’s ill-fated voter-fraud commission, wrote favorably about a potential victory for the plaintiffs, noting that “legislative districts would probably get redrawn in parts of the country with large non-citizen populations, with a noticeable shift towards Republicans.” The Justice Department and multiple civil-rights groups urged the court to reject both the plaintiffs’ arguments and Texas’ push to choose alternatives to total population.

At oral arguments in December 2015, the case appeared divided along the usual lines, with Scalia staying silent and Justice Anthony Kennedy seeking a middle ground. Scalia’s death the following February upended the Supreme Court’s docket that year, forcing it to reach 4-4 deadlocks in some cases and seek consensus around narrow rulings in others. That may be why the justices ruled unanimously against the plaintiffs, concluding that states could use total population when drawing legislative districts.

“In agreement with Texas and the United States, we reject appellants’ attempt to locate a voter-equality mandate in the Equal Protection Clause,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg explained. “As history, precedent, and practice demonstrate, it is plainly permissible for jurisdictions to measure equalization by the total population of state and local legislative districts.” Texas’ question on alternatives went unanswered. Because the court had resolved the underlying dispute, Ginsburg wrote, the justices “need not and do not resolve whether, as Texas now argues, states may draw districts to equalize voter-eligible population rather than total population.”

Though all eight justices agreed with the outcome, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion suggesting that he would let states use alternatives to total population. “As far as the original understanding of the Constitution is concerned, a state has wide latitude in selecting its population base for apportionment,” Thomas wrote. “It can use total population, eligible voters, or any other nondiscriminatory voter base. And states with a bicameral legislature can have some mixture of these theories, such as one population base for its lower house and another for its upper chamber.” Justice Samuel Alito also wrote separately to criticize the majority for suggesting that the Constitution points toward using total population alone at the state level.

These remarks could embolden conservatives on the state level. Even if the census’ integrity is preserved, some Republican-led states may be tempted to try abandoning total population when they reapportion their state legislatures. The Supreme Court already approved partisan gerrymandering last month by ruling that federal courts can’t intervene to remedy it. And with five reliably conservative justices on the bench, some states may see no downside in trying to use existing CVAP data to dilute urban influence in state legislatures, especially when at least one justice has already signaled he would be open to it.

Trump may be an enthusiastic champion of the citizenship question, but he did not create or develop the idea behind it. Nor is he the lead architect of conservatives’ wider campaign today to tilt American democracy in their favor, whether through voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, or poll taxes. Evenwel shows that these efforts were well underway when Trump entered the White House, but the biggest lesson from the case may be that these efforts will persist long after he leaves it.