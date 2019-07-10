It’s Plainly Obvious That Donald Trump Has No Iran Policy

All this confusion has led to contradictory headlines. “US accuses Iran of nuclear extortion but remains open to talks,” Reuters reported on Wednesday.

For Trump, and many of the people who voted for him, pushing the world onto a dangerous brink is an end in itself.

Iran’s moves are easily explainable in terms of Kissingerian realpolitik: When treaties are rendered meaningless by a counterparty, you seek leverage outside them. Tehran has consistently and loudly warned international actors of what escalating actions it might take, and it’s taking them; right or wrong, the Islamic Republic’s position hasn’t been terribly ambiguous or irrational.

Contrast that with the United States, which under Trump has regularly issued factually shaky, belligerent statements on Iran and subsequently buried or reversed them under an avalanche of new statements. While Trump seemed to find a niche for his particular brand of mercurial, dishonest brokerings in direct negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, his limited intellect and toolbox of tricks are increasingly pinning him in a corner; he seems frustrated by the complexities of the Iran problem and its many players.

While he has backed off repeatedly from open conflict with Iran, the president made his bones on the campaign trail and in subsequent rallies with hawkish threats toward Iran, a traditional conservative stance with many supporters in Washington. Senate Republicans like Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio have long made Iranian regime change a centerpiece of their pro-nationalist campaigning and fundraising; administration insiders like National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been far out ahead of Trump in calling for military action against Iran. It was Pompeo, in fact, who first publicly blamed the Gulf of Oman attacks on Iran, and it was Pompeo who, on the day that Pat Shanahan announced he was stepping down as acting defense secretary last month, took an unprecedented solo trip to U.S. Central Command headquarters to talk with the generals and admirals who might be responsible for a war with Iran.





The apparent result of that CENTCOM visit was a tasking to military planners: Organize a coalition of willing U.S. allies to patrol the Middle East high seas, while Pompeo shuttled across the region in search of partners. Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed the existence of a “specific plan” to reporters Tuesday. One of those reporters, Associated Press correspondent Robert Burns, noted that new acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper trekked to NATO headquarters late last month to rally allies, “but no nations were ready to commit to participating.”