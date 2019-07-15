Playing Soldiers

The World’s Only Corn Palace was crowded on this post–Independence Day weekend when I visited to see it thank me for my service. An estimated half-million tourists a year trek to Mitchell, South Dakota, to admire the odd, onion-domed sports and concert venue, which is decorated in byzantine “crop art” mosaics: Each year, the building’s husk is covered in a new, themed series of murals made entirely out of 13 different shades of dried corn, native grasses, and grains, visual facets of daily life on the plains. In 2005, the year I joined the Army, the theme was “Life on the Farm.” One theme—“Salute to the Rodeo”—was extended for the entirety of my 16-month deployment to Afghanistan, due to a severe drought. This year’s theme, announced on a sprawling corn marquee beside a two-story-tall corn rendering of the Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima, was “Salute to the Military.”

Posing for a photo with my fiancée in front of a statue of a smiling giant ear of corn with sleepy eyes, my thoughts wandered to George McGovern, native son of Mitchell. “I’m fed up to the ears,” he’d once said, “with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in.”