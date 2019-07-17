Make the Guarantee Clause Great Again

Under this article of the Constitution, it rests with Congress to decide what government is the established one in a State. For as the United States guarantee to each State a republican government, Congress must necessarily decide what government is established in the State before it can determine whether it is republican or not. And when the senators and representatives of a State are admitted into the councils of the Union, the authority of the government under which they are appointed, as well as its republican character, is recognized by the proper constitutional authority. And its decision is binding on every other department of the government, and could not be questioned in a judicial tribunal. It is true that the contest in this case did not last long enough to bring the matter to this issue, and, as no senators or representatives were elected under the authority of the government of which Mr. Dorr was the head, Congress was not called upon to decide the controversy. Yet the right to decide is placed there, and not in the courts.

Taney’s broad language went beyond what was necessary to resolve the case, a habit that would prove disastrous ten years later. The Guarantee Clause limped on until the 1912 case Pacific States Telephone & Telegraph v. Oregon, which challenged direct-democracy laws in the state that gave voters the power to introduce laws and to reject those passed by the legislature. The ruling was not a high point for judicial sobriety: Chief Justice Edward White implied that the claim would bring about “anarchy” and concluded it would produce “strange, far-reaching, and injurious results.” The Supreme Court then transmogrified Luther into a general rule that Guarantee Clause claims were nonjusticiable. It would be up to Congress, not the courts, to decide when a state was no longer republican.

This was a sharp turn in how at least one of the justices had thought about the clause. In 1896, the Supreme Court upheld de jure racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson. The first Justice John Marshall Harlan, who wrote the sole dissenting opinion in the case, predicted that it would be as “pernicious” as the court’s ruling in Dred Scott before the Civil War. Letting separate-but-equal laws stand, he argued, would allow states, “by sinister legislation, to interfere with the full enjoyment of the blessings of freedom” and “place in a condition of legal inferiority a large body of American citizens now constituting a part of the political community called the People of the United States.”

“Such a system is inconsistent with the guarantee given by the Constitution to each state of a republican form of government,” he wrote, “and may be stricken down by congressional action, or by the courts in the discharge of their solemn duty to maintain the supreme law of the land, anything in the constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding.” It would be nearly six decades before the Supreme Court finally reversed course in Brown v. Board of Education, which rested upon the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause instead.