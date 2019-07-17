Make the Guarantee Clause Great Again

The charter thus empowered wealthy rural Rhode Islanders while condemning to political isolation the state’s poorer urban residents and its growing Irish immigrant community. After multiple failed efforts to persuade the state legislature to reform state law, activists took a more extreme approach. In 1841, they organized a constitutional convention without the charter government’s assent and drafted the People’s Constitution. It received the expanded electorate’s assent in a referendum that year. By 1842, the state had two rival governments: a constitutional one led by Governor Thomas Dorr and a charter one led by Governor William King.

King’s government eventually declared martial law to suppress the rebellion, a task made easier by Dorr’s failure to capture the state arsenal in Providence in May 1842. Luther Borden, a state official tasked with rounding up the uprising’s participants, broke into Martin Luther’s house and arrested him for his role in the crisis. Luther responded by suing Borden for trespass, arguing that Borden’s actions were unlawful because the state government he served violated the Guarantee Clause. When Luther v. Borden reached the Supreme Court in 1849, Chief Justice Roger Taney concluded that it was for Congress, not the courts, to determine which state government was legitimate.

Under this article of the Constitution, it rests with Congress to decide what government is the established one in a State. For as the United States guarantee to each State a republican government, Congress must necessarily decide what government is established in the State before it can determine whether it is republican or not. And when the senators and representatives of a State are admitted into the councils of the Union, the authority of the government under which they are appointed, as well as its republican character, is recognized by the proper constitutional authority. And its decision is binding on every other department of the government, and could not be questioned in a judicial tribunal. It is true that the contest in this case did not last long enough to bring the matter to this issue, and, as no senators or representatives were elected under the authority of the government of which Mr. Dorr was the head, Congress was not called upon to decide the controversy. Yet the right to decide is placed there, and not in the courts.

Taney’s broad language went beyond what was necessary to resolve the case, a habit that would prove disastrous ten years later. The Guarantee Clause limped on until the 1912 case Pacific States Telephone & Telegraph v. Oregon, which challenged direct-democracy laws in the state that gave voters the power to introduce laws and to reject those passed by the legislature. The ruling was not a high point for judicial sobriety: Chief Justice Edward White implied that the claim would bring about “anarchy” and concluded it would produce “strange, far-reaching, and injurious results.” The Supreme Court then transmogrified Luther into a general rule that Guarantee Clause claims were non-justiciable. It would be up to Congress, not the courts, to decide when a state was no longer republican.

This was a sharp turn in how at least one of the justices had thought about the clause. In 1896, the Supreme Court upheld de jure racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson. The first Justice John Marshall Harlan, who wrote the sole dissenting opinion in the case, predicted that it would be as “pernicious” as the court’s ruling in Dred Scott before the Civil War. Letting separate-but-equal laws stand, he argued, would allow states, “by sinister legislation, to interfere with the full enjoyment of the blessings of freedom” and “place in a condition of legal inferiority a large body of American citizens now constituting a part of the political community called the People of the United States.”

“Such a system is inconsistent with the guarantee given by the Constitution to each state of a republican form of government,” he wrote, “and may be stricken down by congressional action, or by the courts in the discharge of their solemn duty to maintain the supreme law of the land, anything in the constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding.” It would be nearly six decades before the Supreme Court finally reversed course in Brown v. Board of Education, which rested upon the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause instead.

It would be many decades more before the high court had an opportunity to revisit the clause’s meaning, and then only in passing. In 1992, the Supreme Court heard New York v. United States, a dispute between Albany and Washington over a federal law that required states to take legal responsibility for radioactive waste in certain circumstances. New York claimed the law violated the Tenth Amendment’s federalism requirements as well as the Guarantee Clause. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, writing for the majority, dismissed the latter claim but hinted that the court’s current approach to the Guarantee Clause may be flawed.

“Over the following century, this limited holding [in Luther] metamorphosed into the sweeping assertion that ‘[v]iolation of the great guaranty of a republican form of government in states cannot be challenged in the courts,’” she wrote, quoting a 1946 ruling on the matter. “This view has not always been accepted.” She observed that even after Luther, the court decided some Guarantee Clause cases on the merits, citing a litany of cases as well as Harlan’s dissent in Plessy. “Contemporary commentators have likewise suggested that courts should address the merits of such claims, at least in some circumstances,” she added.

Those commentators attacked it on multiple grounds. “The Guarantee Clause is best understood as protecting basic rights of political participation within state governments,” Chemerinsky wrote, arguing that it can be read as a protection for individual liberties as well as a structural boundary for the republic. Akhil Reed Amar, a Yale University law professor, disputed the idea that federal courts can’t resolve Guarantee Clause questions. “[W]hy not?” he wrote in a 1994 law review article on the matter. “Because it is wholly devoid of analytic content, and cannot be made more specific through judicially enforceable standards?” Amar noted that the same logic could apply to the Fourteenth Amendment’s major clauses, which are regularly interpreted by the courts.

One way to revive the Guarantee Clause would be through Congress. Federal lawmakers could, for example, invoke the clause to forbid state legislatures from enacting the kinds of partisan gerrymanders that Rucho now blocks the federal courts from stopping. The Roberts Court’s ruling in Shelby County v. Holder, which struck down a key section of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, showed the conservative bloc’s hostility to federal intervention of this magnitude, especially when it would shift power away from conservative governments. But in order to stop it, they would have to make Guarantee Clause claims justiciable again.

Alternatively, the Supreme Court may itself decide that Luther did not go as far as the court has thought for the past 150 years. While the Roberts Court is more than willing to toss aside long-established precedent when it wishes, revisiting Luther v. Borden and its progeny is probably not on the conservative bloc’s agenda. But future justices may be more inclined. The conservative legal movement spent the post–Warren Court years awaiting its chance to impose a particular constitutional vision upon the country. If liberals are condemned to spend the next generation crafting their own vision in judicial exile, the Guarantee Clause is a good place to start.