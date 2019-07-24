The Media Missed Mueller’s Clear Case for Impeaching Trump

At key moments, however, Mueller made himself perfectly clear. He began by contradicting one of the president’s key talking points about the Russia investigation. After Attorney General Bill Barr summarized the report’s findings in April, Trump claimed that Mueller’s inquiry had amounted to a “total exoneration” of himself and his conduct. He continued to claim vindication after the report’s full, damning contents became public. “Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” Representative Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chair of the Judiciary Committee, asked. “No,” Mueller replied.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized Mueller for this phrasing, arguing that it inverted the presumption of innocence. They argued that if he couldn’t bring charges against the president, he shouldn’t have released his findings on the matter. That misunderstands the unique legal situation in which Mueller found himself. In the report, Mueller explained that he still investigated whether the president obstructed justice “in order to preserve the evidence when memories were fresh and documentary materials were available.” The unspoken rationale was that such evidence could be used to prosecute Trump after he leaves office or impeach him now.

To that end, Mueller came exceedingly close to confirming that he only didn’t bring charges against the president because Justice Department policy prevents it. “The reason again that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Representative Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, asked. “That is correct,” Mueller replied. Perhaps realizing that he had let something slip past his shield of impartiality, the special counsel later clarified that it was “not the correct way to say it” and that his office “did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

His initial answer cut to a paradox in volume two of the Mueller report. The special counsel laid out in damning detail ten instances where Trump tried to obstruct justice, but ultimately “declined to reach a traditional prosecutorial decision” on whether to bring charges against the president for it. Mueller explained that he was bound by an infamous 1973 opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which argued it would be unconstitutional to indict a sitting president. I wrote last month how that conclusion, which came about as part of DOJ’s efforts to prosecute Vice President Spiro Agnew, rests on shaky ground.





While Mueller remained elliptical on whether he would have charged Trump but for the 1973 opinion, he was far clearer about the prospect of doing it in the abstract. “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Buck asked. “Yes,” he replied. “You believe that he committed—you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?” the lawmaker asked. “Yes,” Mueller said. It’s up to the audience to decide whether he specifically meant Trump or simply spoke about a hypothetical president who committed hypothetical crimes in a hypothetical White House.