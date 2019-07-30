Trump’s Cynical War on American Citizenship

USCIS also received widespread attention last year when it announced it would assemble a task force to pursue more denaturalizations. The agency faces an uphill battle, to say the least. It is constitutionally impossible for a natural-born citizen to be denaturalized against their will; naturalized Americans can only lose their citizenship if the government proves they lied during the application process. The Supreme Court recently raised the threshold for denaturalization by ruling that the government couldn’t use small errors or minor lies to strip one’s citizenship. Even if few cases are prosecuted, however, the denaturalization campaign sends a message that citizenship may be more ephemeral that many naturalized Americans thought it would be.

Under Trump’s watch, other DHS agencies are sending that message more directly. Earlier this year, immigration officials held 18-year-old U.S. citizen Francisco Galicia for almost a month in an overcrowded detention facility in Texas. The Dallas-born teenager reportedly slept on the floors of cells packed with dozens of other men without regular access to legal counsel or family members. He lost almost 20 pounds while in custody from malnutrition. Galicia, who had his birth certificate with him when he was apprehended, told his lawyer that he considered signing the paperwork for deportation just to get out of the facility.

Galicia’s case, and that of the nine-year-old detained in San Diego, are not extraordinary. The Los Angeles Times reported last year that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained at least 1,488 U.S. citizens between 2012 and 2018. Some of them were held for months at a time. Proving one’s citizenship is harder than it sounds. After all, the average American does not carry their birth certificate around with them. Even those like Galicia who did carry it found their documents questioned and challenged by suspicious ICE officials. The Trump administration’s recent push to expand fast-track deportations into the nation’s interior will put fewer targets in front of immigration judges before they’re removed. That, in turn, raises the likelihood that Trump will deport U.S. citizens.