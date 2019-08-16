Ilhan Omar Is Already Changing Washington

“Would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide if you believed they were serving U.S. interests, as you did in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua?” she later asked, referring to his involvement in the anticommunist Central American juntas at the heart of the Reagan-era Iran-Contra scandal.

It wasn’t just a tougher interrogation than many expected; it was Omar starting from the premise that a member of the political elite, a longtime diplomat, and a senior fellow on the Council of Foreign Relations had no business being in another position of power. “That’s a very key moment,” said Matthew Duss, foreign policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders. “I would compare that in some ways to what Senator Sanders said in the 2016 primary about Henry Kissinger.” (Sanders said “Kissinger was one of the most destructive secretaries of state in the modern history of this country.”) There is an understanding in Washington, Duss said, that certain politicos shouldn’t be questioned or challenged, because they’re part of the club. “These people should not be part of any club,” he said. “And a club that treats them as members of good standing is a club that really needs to reexamine its rules of membership.”

Mainstream Democrats have spent much of the summer downplaying differences between the politics of the “squad” and their own. That is also the case on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Rep. Omar brings a unique perspective based on her powerful life story,” Rep. Ami Bera, the California Democrat who chairs Foreign Affairs’ oversight subcommittee—and the only Democrat on the committee, including Omar, to comment on the record for this piece directly—said in a statement, adding that Omar “has been a valuable addition” to the committee. But, Bera added, “I don’t necessarily believe she’s moving the conversation ‘left.’ We would be covering these important issues regardless of the committee makeup.”

But progressive observers outside Congress push back on that narrative a bit. “Congresswoman Omar has absolutely moved the conversation forward on how we build a more values-driven, morally just foreign policy,” said Kate Kizer, policy director of Win Without War, a network of left foreign policy activists and organizations. “She has been fearless in speaking truth to power, whether that’s questioning why our government advocates for human rights only when convenient, as in the case of Saudi Arabia and Palestine, or holding officials like Elliot Abrams accountable for their role in past human rights atrocities.”

Others point to her commitment to challenging authoritarian regimes, particularly in the Muslim world. “Traditionally seen allies—like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, whose authoritarian and human rights abuses the U.S. ignores in exchange for cheap oil and regional stability—their narrative is disrupted by Ilhan Omar,” Robert McCaw, government affairs director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said. “American Muslims are developing their own unique perspective on American foreign affairs, [and] Ilhan Omar has an authentic agenda in the Foreign Affairs Committee that looks to carry the voice of the Muslim community.”

“I think she’s absolutely broadening—working with others—broadening the boundaries of what we discuss and how we discuss it,” said Duss, the Sanders adviser. That, he said, is “unquestionably positive” in the push for a more progressive American foreign policy.



None of this is to say that Omar puts forth perfect progressive policy or messaging. Her views on U.S. responsibility for Venezuela’s democratic and food crises, for example, have been criticized by some as apologia for strongarm leader Nicolás Maduro, whose record on human rights is abysmal and separable from arguments about U.S. interventions there.

Nor did Omar do herself or the country any favors last February, when she tweeted that support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins.” Critics have pounced on far more nuanced critiques of Israeli lobbying and financial influence in Washington; Omar was savaged for what her detractors called an antisemitic trope. (Her spokesperson, who is Jewish, later responded that “antisemitism is a right-wing force.”)

An argument can be made that the celebrity and controversy that surrounds Omar is a distraction from her work and progressive foreign policy goals. What this argument misses, however, is that much of the controversy exists because of her progressive foreign policy goals: because she criticizes Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and the litany of Elliott Abramses that regularly shape aggressive U.S. policies behind closed doors. None of these are particularly radical viewpoints in themselves, but they don’t have much recent precedent in Congress, either. “This is what rethinking American foreign policy looks like,” Duss said. “You’re going to see pushback from the establishment.”

Omar is a human lightning rod for bad-faith attacks.

But in any case, substantive policy disagreements aren’t why Omar’s soundbites catch the special ire of Trump and white-nationalist broadcasters like Tucker Carlson. They’re less concerned with what she does than what she represents to the right-wing base: a foreign-born Muslim American woman wearing a headscarf in halls of power long dominated by old white men. She is a human lightning rod for bad-faith attacks.

And this week, she’s also getting that same treatment from Israel, a foreign nation that relies heavily on her committee’s assistance.

“It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government. Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories,” Omar said in a statement her office sent out on Thursday.

“As a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, it is my job to conduct oversight of foreign aid from the United States of America and to legislate on human rights practices around the world,” the statement continued. “The irony of the ‘only democracy’ in the Middle East making such a decision is that it is both an insult to democratic values and a chilling response to a visit by government officials from an allied nation.”

She and Tlaib aren’t the first U.S. legislators to suffer such indignity in the Trump era. Two years ago, New Hampshire Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and proponent of sanctions on his regime, was denied a visa to visit Russia on a congressional delegation. The Russian embassy in Washington stated that she was on a “blacklist,” and the two Republican senators she’d planned to accompany to Russia canceled their trip in protest.

In Shaheen’s case, Trump stayed silent, hewing to his practice of not criticizing the Kremlin. In Omar and Tlaib’s case, Trump actively lobbied Israel—another democracy that’s straining under the weight of a mercurial and conspiratorial leader under criminal suspicion—to treat the pair of congresswomen, in essence, as Jew-haters, a ratcheting up of the fact-free rhetoric that has targeted the “squad” as un-American and led to fears for their safety. “When you’re breaking glass ceilings,” McCaw said, “shards are gonna try to cut you on the way down.

Despite the dangers—and the seemingly endless supply of glass ceilings and subsequent falling shards—it seems clear that Trump, Congress, and the Democratic establishment will all have to contend with Omar’s challenge on foreign policy for some time to come. “Minnesota… will have a hard time putting [Omar] back in office,” Trump crowed over Twitter this week. Omar defeated her Republican opponent last year by 56 percentage points.