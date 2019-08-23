Indian Country Fights to Protect Its Children and Preserve Its Sovereignty

The effort paid off. In a decision released August 9, the Fifth Circuit overturned the District Court, ruling that ICWA was constitutional.

“What I took it as was an attack not just on these kids, but it was feeling they were using ICWA to try and find some way to bring down the tribes’ sovereignty and how we’re recognized in this country and the responsibility the government has to tribes,” Robert Martin, chairman of the Morongo Band, said. “It’s always been a struggle with tribes, with the government, and with people in the country. They don’t understand that whole relationship. So [the Fifth Circuit’s ruling] was very important.”

There are no simple victories in Indian Country, however—there had to be a “but.” In this case, it came in the form of a partial dissent from Judge Priscilla Owen. A George W. Bush appointee and staunch conservative, Owen released her dissent a week after the initial decision, writing that ICWA violates the Tenth Amendment because it forces federal standards on state legal challenges brought in state courts (known as the anti-commandeering argument).

The dissent was predictable and expected, according to Sunshine Parker, the human services director for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), but it now sets the case on a path that likely ends at the Supreme Court. While the right is feeling good about its chances on most appeals that make it to the increasingly conservative High Court, in the ICWA case, the lingering wild card is Justice Neil Gorsuch. A Trump appointee and typically conservative, Gorsuch sat on the Tenth Circuit bench for eleven years and, compared to the rest of the Justices, is well-versed in Indian law, and typically respects it.

The battle in the courts will likely wind on into next year. For now, Indian Country is in a waiting game. But whether or not ICWA survives this particular challenge, there is still a great deal more that the federal government should be doing to ensure that tribes can proactively serve their children. For instance, as Parker explained to TNR, access to adequate federal funding has been a crucial building block in bringing the Eastern Band’s child and family welfare services out of the disarray of the North Carolina system and under the roof of its own government.

Under a federal program known as Title IV-E, EBCI has had direct access to federal funds, and the nation has used the money to establish its heralded Family Safety Program, unifying what had once been a disparate social service operation. Now, four years in, Parker said the experiment has been “extremely successful for the tribe,” adding that the influx of federal funds coupled with the tribal government assuming responsibility for its enrolled members has been “a great exercise in sovereignty.”

While the ICWA case proceeds and attention is paid to Indian Country’s other issues in this heated election cycle, it is still necessary to safeguard the sovereignty of Native nations. As Kate Fort, staff attorney for the Indigenous Law and Policy Center at Michigan State University College of Law, told TNR, it’s the best thing for the tribes, and for the children who call Indian Country home.

“In the narrow ICWA landscape, we’re still battling back these constitutional challenges, and hopefully this will be one large brick in that wall to keep ICWA constitutional and providing services and active efforts to keep children and families together,” Fort said. “All the research demonstrates that children generally do better when they don’t have to deal with the trauma of removal.”

While the particulars can be complicated, the end goal is fairly straightforward: When tribes have the money to combat intergenerational issues such as poverty and limited economic opportunity, they are able to directly and proactively address the situations that can lead to Native children being removed from their homelands and communities. But it will take an understanding of this by powers outside Indian Country to enable the children within it to grow, thrive, and live in peace.