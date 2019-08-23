Indian Country Fights to Protect Its Children and Preserve Its Sovereignty

Sharp told The New Republic it took facing the repeated experiences of fighting the state to provide Native children a Native home—especially as a person of socioeconomic health and numerous degrees and various leadership positions and honors—to spur the realization that something much more damaging was unfolding across the nation.

“It was a harsh reality to find early in the process that it’s not in a child’s best interest to be placed in a home on a reservation,” Sharp said. “It just inspired me and motivated me to not only work through that process for the interest of the children I had hoped to adopt in our family, but more importantly, if someone that has a law degree is still struggling to get through this process, what is it like for a family that doesn’t have that background or experience in the policy or the laws?”

The law that should have helped Sharp but was instead violated by Oregon social services—the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA)—was passed in 1978 with the intended purpose of putting an end to the cultural genocide of Native people. Throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the United States federal government was responsible for the forced assimilation of much of the Indigenous population, pulling Native children from their homes and communities on the reservations and placing them in boarding schools or with white families. Captain Richard Pratt, the longtime superintendent of the Carlisle boarding school, infamously abided by the mantra, “All the Indian there is in the race should be dead. Kill the Indian in him, and save the man.” At Carlisle and similar institutions, the kids were taught to be white: They were forced to abandon their languages and cultural practices and religions and made to adopt the Christian-American way of life. It’s a history that too few Americans know.