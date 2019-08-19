Trump’s Quiet Attack on the U.S. Census

It’s no secret that Republicans are considering this option; this precise outcome has been the sought-after result of the Trump administration’s intrusions into Census policy. In 2016, a host of conservative legal groups urged the Supreme Court to rule that using total population to draw districts violated the “one-person, one-vote” rule. Texas state officials took the opposite view in its own defense, but with a twist: They told the justices that it would be permissible for Texas to use any reliable population base when drawing districts, whether it be total population, eligible voters, or something else. The court declined to answer that question and simply ruled that the use of total population is constitutional.

Texas did not say outright that it wanted to use eligible voters to redraw legislative maps after the 2020 Census, of course. The state’s Republican-led government merely raised the question. Elsewhere in the litigation, however, conservative activists had Texas legislative maps in mind. A top conservative donor who considered backing the litigation commissioned Thomas Hofeller, a Republican gerrymandering expert, to study the effect that using CVAP data would have on redistricting in Texas. Hofeller concluded that the change “would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites” because it would dilute Hispanic representation.

Hofeller, who died last year, noted at the time that district-level CVAP data did not currently exist and that the ideal mechanism to obtain it would be a question on the 2020 census. Ironically, he likely prevented that from happening. Hofeller’s work on the issue became public just weeks before the Supreme Court was set to rule on whether the question could be added. The court later ruled that the administration’s stated rationale for adding it—enforcing the Voting Rights Act, of all things—was likely bogus. Chief Justice John Roberts cited neither Hofeller’s work nor his efforts to persuade the Trump administration to add the question. But the opinion’s unusual structure and tone strongly suggests that it played a decisive last-minute role.

Undeterred, Trump initially vowed to keep fighting in the courts to add the question despite a July deadline to print the census questionnaire. He then backed down and ordered the Census Bureau to compile the information from existing government records. Trump’s executive order offered multiple reasons why the federal government might be interested in that data. But one rationale was far more conspicuous than the others: that state legislatures could use it to redraw their legislative maps in 2021 without counting nonvoters.

“Some courts, based on Supreme Court precedent, have agreed that State districting plans may exclude individuals who are ineligible to vote,” the executive order stated last month. “Whether that approach is permissible will be resolved when a State actually proposes a districting plan based on the voter-eligible population. But because eligibility to vote depends in part on citizenship, States could more effectively exercise this option with a more accurate and complete count of the citizen population.”